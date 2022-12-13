Snooker star Mark Allen speaks out about ‘disastrous 24 hours’ with weather cancelling his flight and ‘freezing conditions’ during match

Northern Ireland snooker star Mark Allen has spoken about his “disastrous 24 hours” as his journey to the English Open tournament was impacted by the freezing weather across the UK.

Allen beat opponent Mitchell Mann by 4-1 in what was a fairly comfortable opening day at the tournament for the Antrim man.

What was anything but comfortable was his journey to the tournament and also the “freezing conditions” inside the Brentwood Centre, with several other players also voicing their complaints about the temperatures.

Allen had previously revealed his flight over to the competition ok Sunday had been cancelled due to the significant ice and wintry weather, before he tried again on Monday morning.

Later that day he revealed he had arrived in England but faced a long drive to the arena to play his match.

Tweeting an update on Monday evening, Allen explained just how bad the journey had been.

"Happy to get through after a disastrous 24 hours,” he said.

"Cancelled flight, hardly any sleep, early start, flight to Birmingham, 2&1/2 hour taxi and pretty much straight to play in freezing conditions where I couldn’t feel my hands or feet. Plenty of rest tomorrow and ready for 8pm.”

He wasn’t the only one to voice their complaints about the freezing conditions in Essex.

Mark Selby spoke to referee Tatiana Woollaston about the temperature during his match, asking: “Will it be like this all day?”.

He then jokingly asked the crowd for a hot water bottle.

Ronnie O’Sullivan told Eurosport: “I was shivering at one point, then my nose started to run.”

“It was so cold, but I got used to it in the end. Then you come in here and it’s too hot. I’m never happy me, too hot, too cold.”

Allen is in action again on Tuesday evening when he will take on Dylan Emery in the second round.