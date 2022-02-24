Snow alert: Warning of blizzards and lightning as extreme winter weather continues

A rainbow forms over the Samson and Goliath cranes in Belfast yesterday after heavy rain. Credit: Kevin Scott

Northern Ireland should get braced for more heavy and blustery snow showers and lightning, according to the Met Office.

The latest bout of extreme weather will likely be named Storm Gladys, with the UK and Ireland still recovering from Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

Forecasters issued a yellow alert for the north and west of the province.

It came into force yesterday at 5pm and lasts until 8pm this evening.

Temperatures are set to drop following a band of rain, with snow showers then arriving.

The Met Office warned of “blizzard conditions” and lightning.

Commuters have been warned to take particular care in the difficult conditions as heavy gusts will affect some areas.

Roads will likely be impacted, and there may be cancellations and changes to journey times across rail, air and ferry services.

Power cuts could also occur, and some rural communities could become cut off as a result of the conditions.

The Met Office said yesterday: “Temperatures across Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to drop sharply following a squally band of rain on Wednesday, with frequent heavy and blustery snow showers arriving from the Atlantic Ocean.

“Away from immediate west-facing coasts, 1-3cm, and in places 3-7cm, of snow is likely to build up on the ground, even at low levels.

“On higher ground, some places could see 10-20cm of snow building up by Thursday morning.

“The showers will be accompanied by strong, blustery winds, with gusts of 45-55mph possible, and a chance of 65mph on coasts.

“Blizzard conditions are likely over higher ground.

“There is a small chance that some of the showers could be accompanied by frequent lightning.

“This could impact power supplies, including some places outside of the warning area.”

The Met Office added: “Snow showers are increasingly likely to turn back to rain and sleet at low levels later on Thursday morning and early afternoon, although remaining as snow above 200-300 metres”