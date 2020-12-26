Snow and ice weather warning for Northern Ireland and Scotland

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Northern Ireland.

A band of rain, sleet and snow followed by wintry showers will move south across Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday evening.

The yellow warning for Northern Ireland will be in place from 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.

There will be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Accumulations of up to 3cms of snow are possible on lower levels, with higher accumulations likely on higher ground.

Whilst skies are expected to clear from the north overnight, icy patches are likely to develop and persist through to Monday morning.