Snow and sleet warning issued for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland looks set for more bad weather. Picture By: Arthur Allison. Pacemaker Press.

A snow and sleet warning has been issued for Northern Ireland on Monday, with bad weather set to cause travel disruption.

The Met Office has sent out a yellow weather warning and warned bus and train services will be affected, along with interruption to some power supplies and poor road conditions.

Spray and flooding on roads are expected after an area of rain moving into Northern Ireland on Sunday night turns to sleet and snow in the early hours of Monday morning.

There is a chance some areas may see five to 10 centimetres of snow in higher areas.

Strong winds are also expected later on Monday afternoon.

It comes after experts said rainfall in some western areas of Northern Ireland in February has been approximately 160% of the monthly average.

The Department for Infrastructure said "significant" rainfall in recent weeks has left water levels higher than normal in lakes and watercourses.

"Rainfall in February, so far, has been approximately 160% of the monthly average in some western areas," a spokesperson said. "As a result of these conditions localised flooding and disruption to travel is possible.

"Upper Lough Erne has now exceeded the maximum winter guideline water level and could rise further over the next few days and the Department's rivers team is working closely with the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) in the south of Ireland to ensure that all practical steps are taken to reduce flood risk in the area," the spokesperson added.

Large areas of South Wales and the English Midlands have battled extensive flooding in recent weeks and massive clear-up operations have started where water levels have fallen.