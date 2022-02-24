Snow arrives in Northern Ireland: Ice warning to continue into Friday morning

Snow arrived in Northern Ireland on Thursday morning with winter scenes across the province, with the Met Office issuing another warning for icy stretches from the evening until 9am on Friday morning.

A yellow Met Office weather warning was in place for frequent heavy snow shows alongside potential lightning until 8pm on Thursday, amid concerns of the conditions having a particular impact on road travel.

Fresh guidance from the national weather forecaster said: “Tonight, showers will start to fade and it will be a cold night for all with winds easing and skies clearing.

“Icy stretches are likely to form on untreated surfaces across Northern Ireland, Scotland and northwest England.”

Northern Ireland’s public transport network is already being impacted for those travelling on services and commuters have been advised to keep up to date with the latest information.

Salting and ploughing of roads across Northern Ireland has also taken place, with a number of schools also announcing they will remain closed.

The conditions have also led Mid Ulster District Council to announce the temporary closure of its public parks and forests.

A spokesperson for the council said the closure was being done as a “precaution” as they apologised for the inconvenience.

Sites affected by the closure include the likes of Ardtrea Riverside Walk, Davagh Mountain Bike Trails, Dungannon Park and Pomeroy Forest.

The weather has also led to the cancellation of the Strathroy Community Centre mobile Covid vaccination centre in Omagh.

“Due to poor weather conditions please allow for delays to journeys in your area this morning. We will keep you posted as soon as we get word from local depots,” Translink wrote on social media.

It was also confirmed services in and around Dungannon have been suspended “until further notice” as a result of the poor conditions.

"This includes local, school and Express services,” Translink added.

The yellow warning came into force from 5pm on Wednesday, affecting the north and west of the province.

The Met Office warned of “blizzard conditions” and lightning.

On Thursday, a Met Office spokesperson said: “Wintry showers are continuing today with some heavy snow showers in the west with isolated thunder and fresh accumulations.

"The showers will later turn to rain or sleet at lower levels later. Strong westerly winds and gales are expected along the north coast.

"Further showers are expected this evening and some will be wintry on high ground with gales for a time. The showers will slowly ease overnight with winds also easing. Some icy patches are to be expected.

