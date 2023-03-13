Snow expected in parts of NI as another weather warning comes into force

Dogs and their owners take advantage of a ‘snow day’ in Barbour Park, Lisburn last week (Presseye).

Northern parts of the region are most likely to be affected by snow over the next 24 hours as a yellow warning comes into force across Northern Ireland.

The Met Office alert for snow and ice applies from 5pm on Monday and will remain in place until 11am on Tuesday.

“Overnight snow showers are likely to lead to slippery and unsafe conditions on untreated roads, cycle paths and pavements,” it states.

The adverse weather is forecast for counties Antrim, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone.

"Cold air spreading southwards across the UK, following a band of rain, sleet and snow, will bring frequent snow showers to northern, western and eastern Scotland, as well as parts of Northern Ireland," the weather forecast provider’s website states.

“Overnight, these will accumulate on some roads and pavements, with anywhere between a light dusting and several cm of snow possible.

"Between the showers, partially melted snow is likely to freeze on untreated surfaces leading to icy stretches.

"Wintry showers will continue through Tuesday, although by mid-morning the temperature on most roads will likely have risen sufficiently to reduce the risk of further accumulating snow or ice.”

Met Office forecaster Ollie Claydon said northern areas are most at risk of seeing accumulations of snow.

"A cold front will be spreading south across the whole of the UK later this afternoon,” he said.

“There will be plenty of rain around throughout the day, but as the cold air moves in those showers will turn to snow which could accumulate overnight – especially on higher ground."

Read more Northern Ireland snow day: Your pictures

The meteorologist warned that icy patches could be dangerous as there will be a lot of moisture on the ground by nightfall.

"There will be cold air across the UK by Tuesday but it should be a short lived spell,” Mr Claydon said.

"By Wednesday we will see milder air approach from the west meaning any precipitation will turn back to rain.

"There might be some very wet snow showers about until that front moves in.”

The forecaster expert said milder air looks set to linger for the foreseeable future, but he couldn’t rule out another icy blast in the weeks ahead.

"Cold air is never far away from us,” Mr Claydon said.

"Another cold snap is still possible but there is nothing in the current forecast to suggest it will happen.

"But while it will turn milder there is plenty of rain and strong winds around.”

The yellow warning means some roads are likely to be affected with longer journey times required for morning commuters.

Icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths will lead to an increased risk of accidents and injuries from slips and falls.