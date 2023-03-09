Snow falling across Northern Ireland as amber weather warning in effect

There has been a light overnight snowfall in the south east.

A lamb sits in a field covered in snow in Carryduff, Northern Ireland.Picture date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story WEATHER Snow Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire — © PA

A lamb suckles on a sheep as they stand in a field with snow in Carryduff, Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story WEATHER Snow Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire — © PA

Snow covered fields and roads surrounding St. Andrew's Church in Killaney, Lisburn this morning. — © Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Snowy conditions at Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire) — © PA

Snow has arrived in Northern Ireland with parts of Belfast and Fermanagh already seeing substantial showers.

Earlier today, the Met Office confirmed an amber weather warning is in place for heavy snow until 4am on Friday.

The alert covers counties Antrim, Armagh and Down and means periods of heavy snow causing disruption to travel and impacts on infrastructure are expected.

Up to 8cm of snow is likely to fall away from immediate coasts, with 10-20 cm possible over higher ground.

A yellow weather warning for snow remains in place across all six counties until 2pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Department for Infrastructure has warned there will be a disruption to gritting services as a result of ongoing industrial action.

In a statement they confirmed all typical routes had received gritting action but subsequent gritting will take place throughout Thursday.

Watch: Adorable Bowie the dog plays in snow for the first time in Wicklow

Keep up to date with the day’s weather right here: