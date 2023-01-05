Snow for Northern Ireland? Met Office’s January forecast as UK expecting first snowfall of 2023

The Met Office has given its localised January forecast for Northern Ireland after it was revealed that the UK is set for its first snowfall of 2023.

Unfortunately for anybody who got a toboggan for Christmas, NI can expect a mild start to the new year with no snow forecast in the near future.

“Any snow confined to the tops of the Scottish mountains,” a spokesperson for the weather group told the Belfast Telegraph.

The confirmation comes as the Met Office has issued its nationwide predictions from the first week of January through to the end of the month.

They said the snow will remain “confined to higher areas” for much of the UK.

For the rest of the week in Northern Ireland people can expect that rain in the east will quickly clear in the evening.

The forecast said we can expect “mainly dry conditions with clear spells overnight but a few showers will affect the north and west. Mild and windy. Minimum temperature 5 °C."

On Friday, the Met Office predicts “any showers in the north and west dying out then a dry day with sunny spells and easing winds. Rain spreading east in the evening with strengthening southerly winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C.”

And for the weekend “rain will clear on Friday night then mainly dry with sunny spells on Saturday. Bright spells and blustery showers on Sunday and Monday. Windy at times.”