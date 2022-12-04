Snow on the way? Met Office weather forecast for the week ahead in Northern Ireland

It may be time to wrap up warm as temperatures are set to drop below zero in some parts of Northern Ireland this week and the chillier days may also bring some wintry conditions to some parts.

According to the Met Office, a northerly wind will arrive in Northern Ireland by the middle of the week, bringing with it the chance of some sleet and snow on higher ground.

While the majority will just notice the colder weather, the Met Office said some northern counties may see wintry showers during parts of Wednesday and Thursday.

It comes as large parts of northern Scotland are under a yellow warning for outbreaks of snow by Wednesday.

Where it is clear, particularly in the west, a touch of frost to start Monday is possible and minimum temperatures are expected to remain just above freezing at 1C.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “It will be a bright day with sunny spells and a few showers, with these mainly in eastern coastal parts.

"The best of the sunshine will again be in the west and we are expecting maximum temperatures of around 7C.

“It will remain mainly dry and bright on Tuesday before then turning colder, as winds become northerly, through Wednesday and Thursday and increasingly wintry showers across northern counties, the south of the province remains largely dry with overnight frosts.”

Met Office meteorologist Marc Petagna, added: “We are set to see some fairly chilly conditions across the UK in the next few days.

“Yes, there will be some sunshine, but equally a fair few showers and an increase in the chance of snow, particularly across the north of the UK as we head through the coming week as those winds start to swing into a cold northerly direction.”

The warning of colder weather also came from Met Éireann, who said there is “uncertainty” over the weather on the island of Ireland in the weeks ahead.

Met Éireann’s December forecast reveals that up to Thursday, an easterly airflow will “draw colder air from continental Europe over Ireland”.

The following week will be marked by colder conditions than average, with “potential for frosty nights”.

The forecast says that in week, three from December 16, “uncertainty increases”.