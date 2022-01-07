Snow showers hit Northern Ireland but milder weather expected over weekend

Snow showers hit Northern Ireland overnight on Friday. There was heavy snow on Slemish Mountain in Co Antrim. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Winter officially arrived in Northern Ireland on Friday morning as parts of the country was hit with snow showers.

The Met Office put in place a yellow weather warning across Northern Ireland for snow and ice from 8pm on Thursday to 11am on Friday.

Several centimetres of snow fell on Friday morning.

Wintry showers were mainly expected in western counties as the weather warning came to an end, but snow also fell in the east.

Road users are still being warned to take extra care when travelling as icy patches are expected.

On Thursday evening, the PSNI advised motorists to use extreme caution on the A5 Omagh Road.

Snow fall in Gleno, Co Antrim. Pic: Elizabeth Coffey.

Snow ploughs were deployed on high ground in the north of the province and additional salting was also underway.

Snow fell across Co Armagh on Friday morning. Pic: Ralph Hewitt.

The sun is forecast to appear later on Friday as the wintry showers ease but ice is still a possibility.

Milder temperatures are on the way over the course of the weekend with temperatures reaching 10C on Sunday.

