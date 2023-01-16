Snow warning issued for Northern Ireland as cold snap continues after night of sub-zero temperatures

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland.

The yellow warning begins at noon on Monday and ends on Tuesday at the same time. The Met Office has said that some roads and railways are likely to be affected by delays, and that some injuries may occur due to falls on the ice. There is also a chance some roads will have icy patches.

This follows yellow warnings on Saturday and Sunday.

Snow has been forecast for some parts of Northern Ireland after a night of sub-zero temperatures.

It is expected that rain and hill snow will clear from the southeast, while wintry showers will follow throughout the day – especially in the north, which will be particularly cold. Many inland areas will be dry with sunny spells.

Into the evening, cold showers will continue across the north and northwest, accompanied by rain and hill snow far in the southwest. Other areas will be dry and clear, but cold with a lot of frost. The frost may be severe in some places.

The Met Office has said there is potential for injuries from slips on icy surfaces, and that there will probably be icy patches on some untreated roads and pavements.

The maximum temperature in Northern Ireland will be 3 °C.