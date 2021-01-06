Snowed under Kilkeel man builds his own igloo in Mourne Mountains

A man building an igloo in the Mourne Mountains has said it helps him escape the mayhem of everyday life.

Stephen Rooney was last night racing back up the Mournes to put the finishing touches to the project near Spelga Dam.

"I thought it would be a cool thing to try to do," he explained.

The 29-year-old artist from Cranfield, near Kilkeel, has spent the last three days hiking up to the snow-covered mountain of Slieve Muck on the top of Northern Ireland, and his structure, involving some 200 carved ice blocks, is almost complete.

"There is just the roof to put on, and I'm racing against time in case lockdown says I can't get back up there," he said.

"I'm a regular up in the Mournes, hiking all the time, and I just thought it would be a great wee project. It's all my own work and I'm determined to get it finished now."

Stephen said he previously built an igloo in his back garden during the last very cold winter, about 10 years ago, but said this one is more challenging.

He added: "I spent a few days hiking around looking for the right spot to build it.

"I wanted it to be hard for other people to find. I spent a bit of time just sitting here, watching to see how many people were around. I didn't want too many walking past."

Building blocks: Stephen Rooney with his igloo on Slieve Muck near Spelga Dam

He has found his splendid isolation, and very quickly brought up his tools for the trade and set about carving his ice blocks.

"Around 11 man hours have gone into it so far. There's about 200 blocks of ice and the walls are eight blocks high so there is quite a bit of room inside," he explained. "I just started cutting them out with a hand saw."

He has even added benches and once it is complete his creative side will take over as he has plans to start ice sculpting for decorations.

"I'm contemplating a grandfather clock," he said. "But I'll be happy just to get the roof on for now."

Stephen has been working until after dark to get his own ice palace finished.

"I just crack on with my head torch in my own little world," he said. "The fresh air, the clouds, the show and ice, it's so refreshing and I can forget about everything else. It's like my own little bit of outer space.

"Even though the roof wasn't on I was amazed at how warm it was. It shields me from the wind and it'll be really cosy once it's done.

"I've already just been sitting there with my sketch pad drawing away with a flask of tea and some shortbread. It's a great art studio for me. The views couldn't be better."

The snow should last until at least the weekend, and even though milder weather is forecast, Stephen is expecting a big chill to arrive in February.

He added: "There might be a little thaw this weekend, but it won't be too hard to patch it up. I'm looking forward to spending a night in it if I can. It would be a shame to have come so far in building it not to use it at least one night.

"I think it's a great wee place. I battled through a blizzard to build it and trek for 50 minutes to get to it, but once I'm there it's so peaceful and quiet."

The igloo is located where internet signal is available.

Stephen added: "That was one of the reasons I started building it where it is. There's a pretty good signal. That's a great selling point if I ever put it on AirBnB!

"I'm taking pictures all the time, even the odd video, just to prove I've done it as I know it won't last forever."