Social housing plea for 3,600 families stuck in temporary accommodation

‘Shameful’ homelessness situation sees hostel and hotel costs hit £19m

More than 1,800 households presenting as homeless have been temporarily housed in Belfast — more than three times the number of any other council area.

People presenting as homeless to the Housing Executive can be placed in temporary accommodation such as hostels and hotels.

Figures from the Housing Executive show that, as of February 22, there were 3,579 temporary accommodation placements.

Belfast had 1,867 placements, following by Derry City and Strabane (532), and Newry and Down (208).

The lowest number of placements was in Mid Ulster (72).

Figures also show that, since 2019/20, a total of £46.3m has been spent on temporary accommodation.

This amount has been steadily rising, from £7.47m in 2019/20 to £18.8m in 2021/22.

Statistics from Stormont’s Department for Communities this week reveal the number of temporary accommodation placements has increased by 74% in the last three years, while the number of children in such housing has also increased to 3,763 this month from 2,433 in January 2019 — a rise of around 55%.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said given the length of social housing waiting lists, it is “hardly surprising that we have ended up in a situation where thousands of people are living in temporary accommodation placements”.

“It’s shameful that right across the North families are being forced into short-term living arrangements because we simply have nowhere else to house them,” he said.

“There is a danger of the human impact of this situation being lost in these statistics.

“Behind every one of these 3,579 temporary accommodation placements is a person or family with no home to call their own, people with young children are having to live in places with no guarantee of a future, unsure if they are going to be there for three weeks, months or even years.

“As with most negative housing statistics, Belfast and the Derry and Strabane areas show far more people in temporary accommodation placements than any other part of the North.

“It’s important that when the Housing Executive place people in temporary accommodation they fully consider the needs of those in housing stress and do not place them far away from their local community, and that the needs of local residents are also taken into consideration.”

Housing Executive head Grainia Long said the pandemic continues to profoundly affect people experiencing homelessness, and to impact on the wider housing system, with demand more than trebling since 2018/19.

“While we are working hard to address these immediate pressures, and work our way through backlog associated with Covid-19, the long-term solution lies in the supply of social housing.

“This would provide security for families and is also a better use of resources and finances. Last year social housing starts by housing associations exceeded targets by around 30%, delivering 2,403 units of social housing against the objective of 1,850 units.

“In April last year the Department for Communities injected an additional £162m into the new-build housing programme for 2021/22 to support the delivery of new social homes and we are working closely with our partner housing associations to deliver a minimum of 1,900 new social housing starts in this programme year.

“Further funding has also been provided in-year to mitigate against the rising prices of construction materials. These new homes will go some way in helping alleviate housing need across Northern Ireland.

She added the Housing Executive will publish a revised homelessness strategy for 2022-27 in the coming weeks.