Social housing shortage being compounded by poor sewerage infrastructure in NI

Poor sewerage infrastructure is proving to be an impediment to new social housing developments in parts of Northern Ireland experiencing acute need.

There are more than 44,000 households on the Housing Executive’s waiting list, with many in temporary accommodation.

But NI Water has said 300-plus towns and villages here have inadequate sewerage capacity, meaning that “new planning applications may be declined”.

Two years ago, NI Water said only 116 towns and cities were being constrained by inadequate sewerage networks and wastewater treatment plants.

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has said she is “extremely worried” that many new property developments, designed to ease NI’s growing housing crisis, will not get planning permission unless vast swathes of inadequate sewer systems are improved.

The Utility Regulator has determined NI Water needs £2.1bn in capital investment between 2021-2027 to address priorities such as sewerage infrastructure.

For any new development to receive planning permission, the existing sewerage system for the area must be able to cope with the extra demands placed on it.

Ms Sugden said: “We are in the midst of a housing crisis where house prices [and rents] have rocketed and the pool of available properties is shrinking...

“We simply need more houses, because one of the reasons for the persistently high property prices here is the fact we aren’t making many more of them.

“More houses are sorely needed, but even looking past the prohibitively expensive price of building materials at the moment, we have this huge issue of a sewerage system that has been neglected for decades and is increasingly struggling to cope with the current demands. If the systems aren’t up to scratch in an area, houses can’t be built. It’s as simple as that.”

In response, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the issue has been of concern, particularly given the “increasing levels of housing stress and need and the risks” to the achievement of target delivery in future years.

She added: “Capacity restrictions of water/sewerage infrastructure are routinely highlighted to my department as an issue impacting on the delivery of social housing, particularly in areas of high housing need.”

Ms Sugden believes many planned improvements are small in scale compared to the task at hand, while the time frame was often “very long”, meaning tangible improvements will not be seen in the vast majority of these areas for years.

She added: “More money will be needed, but for this to happen we need a functioning Executive to agree to it and an Assembly to rubber-stamp it. But we must also look at ways to change the system for the better if we can.

“Rather than simply making the current system bigger to cope with more capacity, we also need to look at ways of doing things so the extra capacity is not needed, such as separating storm water and sewage into different networks and reducing the amount of storm water entering the system in the first place through better drainage and catchment management.

“There’s no avoiding the fact that our sewerage system has been neglected for decades. What is clear, however, is that if we don’t do something to change it for the better, and soon, then it will have serious knock-on effects — not least on our ability to build homes to house all those people who desperately need it.”

The DfI and NI Water have been contacted for comment.