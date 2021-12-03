Social media a ‘conveyor belt’ for abuse of children

The parent of a teenager who was coerced into performing sex acts online has said the abuse he suffered had a devastating impact on their family after the PSNI recorded over 2,000 child abuse image offences in the last five years.

The number of offences relating to possessing, taking, making and distributing child abuse material in Northern Ireland totalled 2,217 during that time.

The figures were obtained by NSPCC Northern Ireland and reveal social media is being used as a “conveyer belt” by groomers to produce and share child abuse images on an industrial scale, according to the charity.

They believe the issue of young people being groomed into sharing images of their own abuse has become pervasive.

Ben (not his real name) was 14 when he was tricked on Facebook into thinking he was speaking to a female friend of a friend who turned out to be a man. Using threats and blackmail he coerced Ben into sending abuse images and performing sex acts live on Skype. The images and videos were shared with five other men who then bombarded Ben with further demands.

His mother Rachel (also not her real name) said her son was suicidal after the abuse went on for two years.

“The abuse Ben suffered had a devastating impact on our family.

“It should not be so easy for an adult to meet and groom a child on one site and then trick them into live streaming their own abuse on another app, before sharing the images with like-minded criminals at the click of a button.

“Social media sites should have to work together to stop this abuse happening in the first place, so other children do not have to go through what Ben did.”

Such offences recorded on a UK police-wide database passed 100,000 over the same five years. The NSPCC said it’s urging the Executive to work with the UK Government to seize the opportunity to strengthen the Online Safety Bill by fully implementing their Online Safety Strategy and Action Plan.

The bill has been two years in the making and covers a huge range of content to which children might fall victim - including grooming, revenge porn, hate speech, images of child abuse and posts relating to suicide and eating disorders.

A report by parliamentarians who scrutinised the bill is expected next week.

But the NSPCC said the bill currently fails to address how offenders organise across social media, doesn’t effectively tackle abuse in private messaging and fails to hold top managers liable for harm or give children a voice to balance the power of industry.

Natalie Whelehan of NSPCC Northern Ireland, said: “The Government recognises the problem and has created a landmark opportunity with the Online Safety Bill. But our assessment is that the legislation needs strengthening in clear and specific ways if it is to fundamentally address the complex nature of online abuse.”

Children and young people can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 or by visiting www.childline.org.uk for free.