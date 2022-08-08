Social media firm offering £30 an hour for ‘professional food and drink taster’ in Belfast

A local social media firm is offering one lucky applicant £30 per hour to eat and drink in various locations around Belfast in “the ideal summer job”.

InstaBelfast has acquired a huge online following in recent years and has become the unofficial travel guide to the city’s hot spots.

With 33,000 Instagram followers, almost 14,000 on TikTok, and an average of two million monthly video views, the team behind the account is now on the lookout for a professional food and drink taster to join them for the rest of the summer.

According to instaBelfast’s hiring ad, the new employee’s duties will entail “eating out at various restaurants in Belfast, documenting venues through a combination of basic video and writing skills, a short-term temporary contract and ad-hoc flexible hours - eat out whenever it suits you!”

Interviews for the role will begin on August 10 via Zoom.

Interested foodies and aspiring influencers can apply for the position via this link: https://instabelfast.com/pages/bestjobsinbelfast