Social supermarket programme boosted by £1.5m expansion in response to cost of living crisis

A social supermarket programme that began almost five years ago has been expanded to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Social supermarkets (SSMs) are community-driven shops which support those living in food poverty. They supply low-cost food sourced from the charity FareShare and local businesses.

The pilot programme started in October 2017 across five locations: Lisburn, Coleraine, Strabane, West Belfast and Londonderry.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation has stated that nearly 20% of people in Northern Ireland, and 100,000 children, were living in poverty when the Covid-19 pandemic began. One in 14 Northern Irish households live in food insecurity.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey recently approved a £1.5m expansion of the pilot programme to support work in 2022/2023 “through a co-design process with each council that best meets local need.”

“I am deeply frustrated that the lack of a functioning Executive prevents any cost of living support measures being introduced. However, I remain determined that my Department will continue to deliver support for those who are in need,” she said.

The Kilcooley Women’s Centre in Bangor plan to open their SSM in September, independently of the Department for Communities.

Senior manager Tracy Harrison said: “A SSM is something we have wanted to bring into Bangor for over five years. We have lobbied to get financial backing from the DfC, but we weren’t successful. It hasn’t deterred us, we’re adamant we’re going to do our own.”

Lynsey Agnew is CEO of the Lisburn City Church Community Trust, which was selected as part of the pilot scheme in 2017. She outlined the process of working with the DfC to open and run an SSM.

“I think they knew something needed to be done because they were seeing the growing need for food banks. So, they allowed us to trial and error different ways of working,” she said.

SSMs are designed to help beyond food poverty, through budgeting, help with receiving the correct benefits, and soft-skills training.

Tracy said: “We plan to work closely with Community Advice Ards and North Down to support people with advice and direction into work. We have a job support team to get them involved in volunteering and soft-skills training. It’s important to have a plan in place.”

Lynsey explained: “The food is just a symptom of the bigger issue.

“For some people one or two parcels is enough, but so many people have to go onto the SSM programme because they maybe got in debt. Debt brings up a whole other set of issues because it’s not just one or two changes.

“Everyone will get budgeting and financial support at the start, and we’ll look at help with income maximisation. We’ll make sure they’re getting extra support, tax relief, universal credit, rates relief. Then we’ll look at outgoings. Usually after about three months you’re starting to see changes. They’re doing better, getting their finances under control and maybe attending one of our wellbeing workshops.

“Yes, people come because they need food, but actually it’s having a sounding board, having someone to set new goals to look at wellbeing. That’s the part that will actually change their life.”