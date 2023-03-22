Sofa set on fire beside Belfast power hub could have been ‘serious’, warns councillor

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at Lagmore Glen Power Station in Dunmurry

A local councillor has warned that a sofa set on fire beside a power station in west Belfast could have had “serious” consequences.

Sinn Fein representative Joe Duffy visited the scene at Lagmore Glen Power Station on Tuesday night.

He said it is lucky that no one was injured.

“I have just left the scene of what could have been a very serious incident as some mindless people have burnt a sofa in Lagmore Glen at the NIE Power station,” he said.

“Thankfully NI Fire & Rescue Service were on the scene quickly and able to contain the fire.

“Thankfully no one was hurt but this could have been so much worse.”

Mr Duffy said he intends to address problematic behaviour in the area as a priority.

He added: “Over the coming days, I will be engaging with the youth providers and statutory agencies to discuss what we can do to tackle this anti-community behaviour.

“I appeal to all parents to know where your kids are and what they are getting up to.”