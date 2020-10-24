Soldier charged over 1974 killing of John Patrick Cunningham seeking disclosure of Crown files

Former British soldier Dennis Hutchings, who has been charged over the fatal 1974 shooting of a man in Northern Ireland, taking part in a protest to call for an end to prosecutions of veterans who served during the Troubles in London. (PA/Gareth Fuller)

Lawyers for former soldier Dennis Hutchings are seeking disclosure material from the prosecution dating back 46 years, a court heard yesterday.

Mr Hutchings is due to stand trial on February 1 2021 for the attempted murder of John Patrick Cunningham.

Mr Cunningham was shot in the back and killed by the Army in a field in Benburb, Co Tyrone, on June 15, 1974.

The 79-year-old is further accused of unlawfully and maliciously attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Cunningham with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Prosecution lawyer David McNeill told a review hearing yesterday at Belfast Crown Court that the Public Prosecution Service was in receipt of a disclosure application from the defence dated September 25 this year.

He said the material "requires to be litigated and is quite a large volume of material".

Mr McNeill told Mr Justice McAlinden that the disclosure application related to a previous abuse of process application "arising from a breach of promise not to prosecute the defendant".

That application had been previously ruled upon by another High Court judge, Mr Justice Colton, in May 2018.

John Patrick Cunningham

The prosecution lawyer said that in an effort to deal with the application, he was proposing a timetable be set to allow the PPS to respond to the application and a date set for the defence to reply.

He suggested a hearing date could be set for December this year, which would be sufficient time for the disclosure hearing ahead of next year's non-jury Diplock-style trial.

Mr McNeill told the judge: "My application would be, given the complexity of the material being sought, which dates back to 1974 and also 2011, to take the matter to November 20, 2020, to allow the PPS to respond."

He added that the defence would then have two to three weeks "thereafter to respond and a hearing could be scheduled for the disclosure issue".

Defence barrister Ian Turkington told Mr Justice McAlinden that although another senior judge had ruled on a previous abuse of process application, "this is not a second bite at the same cherry".

He said that in his ruling Mr Justice Colton had identified that "there may be a further abuse of process application" in the future.

Mr Justice McAlinden said it was his view that he should deal with all future applications in the case.

He told the parties that he had a difficulty in hearing any further applications before Christmas due to his timetable of work. He ruled that the prosecution had four weeks to respond to the application. The defence then had three weeks to reply.

The judge set the date for the disclosure hearing for Friday, January 8, 2021.