Soldier may be unfit to appear at inquest into fatal 1971 shooting

Question are raised over veteran's competence

Victim: Kathleen Thompson was shot dead in her garden in 1971

The inquest into the shooting of a Londonderry mother-of-six almost 50 years ago heard there could be questions around the competence of a former soldier who may have fired the fatal shots to give evidence.

Kathleen Thompson (47) was killed in disputed circumstances outside her home in Creggan during an Army operation in 1971.

As the resumed inquest concluded for the week, Coroner Sandra Crawford was told witness KTM72, scheduled to give evidence next week, could have "an underlying difficulty".

The inquest was told that the witness had been in a serious accident in 1974 and requests had been made for a neurological report to assess his competence.

Counsel for KTM72, Joseph Aiken, said he could not access the medical notes and records by next Wednesday.

The inquest also heard from a former soldier who mistakenly made a statement saying he was absent without official leave when the shooting occurred.

The veteran, identified as Soldier KTM 1039, made a statement on December 15, 2020 in which he claimed he was stationed at Foyle Road in Derry.

He said he had no recollection of the incident in which Mrs Thompson was shot, and said it would have resonated with him due to the fact his own mother died earlier that year.

He claimed that following this, and an argument with his father, he went AWOL in the summer of 1971 and remained at large until he handed himself in to military authorities in September of that year.

He was sentenced to 156 days in military custody and returned to his regiment upon his release.

The witness said he thinks he would have recalled hearing about the death "of an innocent lady".

However, under questioning by Ian Skelt QC, counsel for the Coroner, KTM 1039 was asked about a regimental record from August 23, 1972 that referred to him being AWOL since July 29, 1972.

The witness said for the last 50 years he'd believed that he had gone AWOL in 1971, but said he would not argue with the record.

The inquest was told that KTM 1039 had been promoted to lance corporal in December 1971, but the witness said this was not the result of him attending a training course.

Karen Quinlivan QC, for the Thompson family, told the witness the significance of this course.

She said: "Soldiers on this course were sent out as part of an operation, an arrest operation. In the course of that operation one soldier fired shots into a back garden and Kathleen Thompson was killed in the course of that operation.

"Evidence suggests that people on that course were present when that happened."

The witness said he had no recollection of taking part in that course and he did not accept his memory could be wrong.

The former soldier said he had not patrolled in Creggan during his time in Derry.

He said the only thing that stood out for him during his time in Derry was acting as support for the Parachute Regiment on Bloody Sunday and providing escorts for the Widgery Tribunal.

Ms Quinlivan accused the witness of "choosing not to help the inquiry".

He denied this.

The inquest continues next week.