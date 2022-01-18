Soldiers allegedly subjected other detainees to similar ‘brutality’ at base where west Belfast man ‘suffered water torture’, court told

Liam Holden leaving the High Court after taking ill in the witness stand

Soldiers allegedly subjected other detainees to similar “brutality” over several months at a base where a west Belfast man claims he suffered water torture, the High Court heard today.

Further complaints were set out as a military expert described the frustration felt by the Army back in 1972 at curbs on deploying controversial interrogation techniques.

General Harry Tuzo, the officer commanding troops in Northern Ireland at the time, wanted to press ahead with methods for questioning suspects as part of attempts to “break the will of the IRA within 13 weeks”, a judge was told.

Details emerged at a legal action by a man who says he was tortured into making a false confession to murder.

Liam Holden, 68, was the last man in Northern Ireland to receive the death penalty following his conviction for killing Private Frank Bell.

He was arrested after Private Bell was shot in the Springfield Avenue area of west Belfast in September 1972.

A teenage chef at the time, he was brought to a military post at Blackmountain school where members of the Parachute Regiment allegedly pinned him to the floor and poured freezing water through a towel placed over his face.

According to his account the repeated torture methods left him fearing that he was drowning.

He was then allegedly hooded, taken to the Glencairn estate and threatened with being shot unless he wrongly admitted to the killing.

Mr Holden’s death sentence was commuted to life in prison before a 40-year fight to clear his name resulted in the murder conviction being quashed in 2012.

He is now seeking damages from the Ministry of Defence for alleged misfeasance in public office, assault and battery.

As part of his case Dr Huw Bennett, a reader in International Relations at Cardiff University, gave evidence about his studies on the British Army’s involvement in Northern Ireland during the early years of the conflict.

A report prepared for the action expressed the view that by mid-1972 senior military figures felt frustration at the legal constraints imposed on their fight against the IRA.

“The notion existed up to Chief of General Staff level that threats could be useful in an interrogation setting,” the court heard.

“At a time when the Army wished to increase the intelligence drive from interrogation the organisation primarily responsible for generating that intelligence, Special Branch, was reluctant to carry out interrogations.”

By that stage the Army launched a major offensive, Operation Motorman, aimed at retaking parts of Belfast and Derry classed as ‘no-go zones’.

On the eve of the mission, General Tuzo was said to have expressed a belief that he could “break the will of the IRA within 13 weeks”.

According to the report he advised a senior military colleague: “We should get on with interrogations whilst closing our ears to the storms of protest.”

The court heard that from August 1972 onwards, others were also alleging similar ill-treatment at the hands of soldiers.

Those accounts, some from anonymous individuals, were compiled at the time by an organisation called the Association for Legal Justice.

Dr Bennett told the court: “There were a number of complaints over several months that involved brutality, including interrogation by the British Army and, in particular, by the Parachute Regiment.

“Sometimes they mentioned the military base that had been established at the Blackmountain location.”

Counsel for Mr Holden, Brian Fee QC, added: “And on occasion mentioning waterboarding.”

The case continues.