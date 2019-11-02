Solicitor Patrick Fahy who took on high-profile Troubles cases dies at age of 75

Tributes have been paid to Co Tyrone-based human rights lawyer Patrick Fahy who has passed away at the age of 75 after a short illness.

Mr Fahy, from Drumquin, died on Thursday. He was the founding partner of legal firm, Patrick Fahy and Co Solicitors, which initially operated out of John Street in Omagh and later with sister offices in Dungannon and Enniskillen.

Educated in Omagh CBS and Queen's University, Mr Fahy graduated in 1967 and practised as a solicitor for over 50 years.

His entrance into law coincided with the civil rights campaign across Northern Ireland and he chaired the Omagh Civil Rights Committee.

During his career, he took on many high-profile cases campaigning for Troubles killings.

Adrian O'Kane, of Patrick Fahy and Co Solicitors, said yesterday: "For 50 years Patrick Fahy practised as a solicitor in John Street, Omagh.

"He represented his clients with distinction, ensuring that their rights were defended.

"To his very final days in palliative care at Omagh Hospital, where he was receiving the very best of attention, Pat was asking about this case or the other.

"Whether in life, law, politics or GAA, Patrick Fahy was sure to commit himself to the last."

Mr Fahy was also a long-standing Sinn Fein activist, serving as election agent for former West Tyrone MP, Pat Doherty.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill said Mr Fahy's "contribution to republican politics and community life will be sorely missed".

Mr Fahy was a founding member of his local Drumquin Wolfe Tones GAA club where he was also a former player, secretary and past chairman.

His funeral Mass will take place at St Patrick's Church in Drumquin tomorrow at 11am.