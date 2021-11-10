Some mother and baby home recommendations could be implemented ‘very quickly’

At the start of last month a panel of Stormont-commissioned experts called for a public inquiry into the ‘great scandal’ of mother and baby homes.

Implementing some of the recommendations of a report into mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland could “happen very quickly”, a senior civil servant has told MLAs.

Officials from the Executive Office briefed their Stormont scrutiny committee, where they said work had already begun to put in place a team to work on the recommendations of an expert panel.

It came after First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill reached agreement this week on the shape of a public inquiry to investigate the institutions.

Earlier this year, an academic research report found that women were mistreated, held against their will and forced to give up children for adoption at mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries and workhouses in Northern Ireland.

Then last month a panel of Stormont-commissioned experts called for a public inquiry into what it described as a “great scandal”.

They also recommended a non-statutory independent panel that would run in parallel to the inquiry and allow those who were sent to the institutions, and their families, to give evidence in a less adversarial format.

Other recommendations included immediate redress payments for survivors at the outset of the twin-track investigatory process.

Denis McMahon, the new permanent secretary at the Executive Office, told MLAs that the department was developing plans to address the panel’s recommendations.

He said: “Our expectation has been and will be that we will be playing a key leadership role based on the public comments and based on the communications we have had.”

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan said: “I was glad to see the deputy First Minister come out yesterday and take a decisive step and say that TEO (the Executive Office) should take responsibility for the public inquiry and the redress scheme.

“We later had the First Minister come out and agree with that.

“Could you explain what the next steps are going to be in that process?”

Mr McMahon said: “The first step is we will need to have further discussions with the victims and survivors.

“Our expectation is that we are going to be implementing the recommendations and have a leadership role.

“I don’t want to pre-empt due process, but part of that will be about building up the resource capacity because there is quite a significant piece of work here.”

Gareth Johnston, deputy secretary of strategic policy, equality and good relations at the Executive Office, added: “We will be building up a staff team, we have already started to identify suitable staff to be able to take this on.

“That will need to be augmented into a substantial team that has the capacity to bring forward.

“There are some of those recommendations which require legislation and so would need a bit of a longer time frame to be implemented.

“There are key recommendations there, and indeed the panel specifically identified some of these, which could happen very quickly.

“Subject to final decisions it would be important that we both move forward quickly on those and are seen by the victims and survivors to be moving forward quickly.”

Mr Johnston added: “I met a large group of victims and survivors on Monday, it was a challenging meeting and rightly challenging.

“But there were some issues there that survivors were highlighting that they would want to see immediate progress on.

“The message about the need for early progress on key recommendations is very much understood.”