Some Spend Local recipients receiving cards after expired deadline: Nolan

Radio programme says department has now pledged to contact those affected directly to resolve issue

A number of recipients waiting to receive their Shop Local cards were sent them past the deadline, a Stormont department has admitted.

The development comes after some people found their £100 cards had been ‘deactivated’ before Sunday’s cut-off time for spending.

Tuesday’s Stephen Nolan programme on Radio Ulster heard that some people were still receiving their cards in the post – two days after the scheme ended.

The show also heard from callers who had yet to get their vouchers.

Nolan read out a statement from the Department for Economy saying it had acknowledged some had not received the cards in time to use them.

"[The department] has been made aware of a technical issue affecting a small number of cards in the final week of the scheme that prevented some people using their full balance,” said the presenter.

The statement, Nolan added, went on say that it will be contacting those affected directly to ensure they won’t miss out.

The scheme has been beset by some difficulties in recent weeks. The Belfast Telegraph revealed that Bangor businesswoman Helen McMahon, from Goody Training Solutions, received nearly 5,000 calls in four days after the Spend Local scheme accidentally emailed her business number out instead of their phone helpline.

An email was sent out on Thursday evening to remind people with balances left on their prepaid financial cards that they had until midnight on Sunday to use their remaining funds.

But instead of providing the number people should ring if they needed help with their cards, the department switched out one of the digits by mistake — meaning that anyone calling that number got through to Goody Training Solutions.

Helen said she rang nearly 300 of those people back, and after ringing customer services and going through a few contacts, someone from Spend Local eventually contacted Ms McMahon about the issue.

The Department for Economy has been contacted in relation to Ms McMahon.