Some still ‘intolerant and ignorant’ says MLA after ‘obscenities’ shouted at Orange service

Police said a cyclist was spoken to following the incident in the Kilskeery area of Tyrone.

Obscenities were shouted at an Orange parade and service in Co Tyrone

A cyclist who shouted “obscenities” at an Orange parade and church service in Co Tyrone was “intolerant and ignorant”, a DUP MLA has said.

Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine posted details of the incident on social media on Sunday afternoon, in which she thanked police for their help during the “disturbance” in the Kilskeery area of the county.

"I am really sorry to hear of the incident in which a cyclist shouted obscenities to Orange Lodge members at their parade and service today,” she said.

"It is quite remarkable that someone could be so intolerant to hurl abuse at young people, men and women who are causing no harm whatsoever by worshipping at a Church service and celebrating their cultural traditions.

"It’s a sad day when people can not be respectful to others in what is supposed to be a “shared society”.

“This person and their abuse clearly comes from a place of ignorance. I pay tribute to the Orange men and women who continued to carry out today in utmost respect and dignity.

"The Police did catch the cyclist involved. I pay tribute to the Police for assisting in this disturbance.”

The PSNI said they had spoken to the cyclist.

"Officers on duty in Kilskeery this morning received a complaint about a cyclist from a person participating in a parade,” said a spokesperson.

“The cyclist was located by police and spoken to regarding his conduct.”

UUP MLA Tom Elliott also thanked the PSNI for their input.

"Sadly today when Orange Order members were walking to Kilskeery Parish Church with Kilskeery Silver band a passing cyclist shouted obscenities at those on parade, including a number of young people,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that some people are so intolerant of other's traditions. Well done to the PSNI who caught up with the individual.”

It comes after Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) confirmed they were investigating after one of their employees – later identified as Cookstown man Adrian Kelly – was recorded chanting pro-IRA slogans in front of a loyalist bonfire.

The electricity provider confirmed a full internal investigation is ongoing.

“The video circulating on social media is deeply offensive, and NIE Networks condemns the content without reservation,” it said.

Mr Kelly, who is the head coach at Cookstown Boxing Club, said he was unable to comment while a HR investigation was being carried out.

The PSNI has not received any reports in relation to the footage, which lasts for approximately five seconds.