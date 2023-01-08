‘Someone out there holds the key to the prison cell Natalie's murderer should be locked up in,’ says MP

Police revisit Silverwood Green in Lurgan where Natalie McNally was murdered on January 8th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Someone out there “holds the key” to the prison cell that the murderer of Natalie McNally should be locked up in, an MP has said.

The DUP’s Carla Lockhart was speaking as police revisited the scene of the murder on Sunday night. She said the public remain concerned with the killer still at large.

Natalie (32) — who was 15 weeks pregnant — was stabbed to death at her home in Lurgan on December 18.

Police have made two arrests in the case to date, but no one has been charged.

On Friday, the PSNI carried out searches at Silverwood golf course — which is directly behind the estate Ms McNally lived in.

Less than 24 hours later, police seized a car in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area in relation to the investigation. It was taken away for further examination.

On Sunday night, three weeks after Natalie’s murder, officers revisited the scene, speaking to motorists and pedestrians, and handing out leaflets in a bid to jog peoples’ memories.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “This is just one part of an extensive investigation, in which we’ve already carried out hundreds of house-to-house enquiries and seized over 3,000 hours of CCTV footage.

“The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down.

“Amidst their pain, Natalie’s devoted family have, somehow, found the strength to appeal publicly for anyone with information to do the right thing and speak up.

“And, likewise, we remain absolutely steadfast in our determination to bring the killer to justice.”

DUP MP for the area Carla Lockhart said, three weeks on from the murder, it remains “vitally important” that anyone who has any information comes forward to the PSNI.

“Having sat with a broken mum and dad for some time just last week, they long for justice. Natalie had everything to live for. She was preparing to be a mummy herself and was, as her mum and dad said, ‘never happier’,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The person responsible is known to someone out there. Watch the CCTV — it may jog your memory, if you were a friend of Natalie’s get in touch with the police, you may hold the key to the cell that this individual should be locked up in.

“This horrific incident needs kept in the forefront of our minds. Justice for Natalie and her little baby Dean is what everyone wants.

“I would commend the PSNI for their continued efforts and for the increased police presence as requested. The killer is still at large and people are concerned.

“It is important that there remains a clear and concerted effort by all to ensure this individual is caught and subject to the judicial process.”

Mr McGuinness also made a fresh appeal for the public’s help in identifying a man captured on CCTV footage entering and exiting Silverwood Green estate before and after Ms McNally’s murder there.

“We have released CCTV footage for all to see, and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing,” he said.

“You’ll see the suspect arriving at Silverwood Green that night at 8.52pm, and you’ll see the same figure walking away at 9.30pm. I want to keep this image firmly in your mind.

“Please remember, this was the night of Sunday 18 December — that’s the same day as the World Cup Final. I’m asking you to cast your mind back to that Sunday. If you witnessed anything untoward — no matter how insignificant it may seem —or if you have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch. “I’m also keen to highlight the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police.

“The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder. Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.”

At a press conference last week, Mr McGuinness said the police have seized what they believe to be the weapon used to murder Ms McNally. He also said that he doesn’t believe the front door of her home was locked on the night of the murder.

“I believe the killer entered her home as soon as he walked up to her door,” he said.

Speaking at a vigil at Stormont, Natalie’s brother Declan McNally thanked the public for their support.

“Whatever differences of opinions there are in this country we know there is no difference of opinion and everybody wants to see an end to violence against women and girls,” he said.

“And everybody in society has to redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls in memory of our sister Natalie.”