Somme Association to receive additional £40,000 from Department of Finance for Ulster Tower event

A green carpet is laid at the Ulster Memorial Tower in Thiepval, France, ahead of the 2016 Commemoration of the Centenary of the Battle of the Somme. PA

An event to commemorate 100 years since the dedication of the Ulster Memorial Tower in France is to be supported by £40,000 in additional funding by the Department of Finance.

The tower memorial was erected on the site of the Somme in Thiepval in 1921, a close copy of Helen’s Tower which stands in the grounds of Bangor’s Candeboye Estate.

The department said the additional funds will be used for an event to mark the significant centenary milestone.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “The terrible loss of life at the Somme continues to be felt by many families in Ireland.

“The Somme Association plays a key role in educating visitors about the Somme and I hope this additional funding will help the Association mark this milestone in an inclusive way.”

The 70-foot Ulster Tower is staffed by members of the Somme Association and is regarded as a memorial to the officers and men of the 36th (Ulster) Division and all of those from Ireland who died in the Great War.

Over 2,000 men from the division are known to have died in the battle.

The department provides £47,000 annually to the Somme Association towards wage costs and funding maintenance costs for the memorial.

In 2016, almost 3,000 people from Northern Ireland, alongside members of the Royal Family, attended an event at the tower to mark the Somme centenary.

Director of The Somme Association, Carol Walker MBE said the additional money was welcome and added it would assist the Association to “commemorate an important historical anniversary in a fitting manner”.

“The Ulster Memorial Tower was built to represent the nine counties of Ulster and to commemorate a military engagement in which most families, throughout the island of Ireland, had a relative serving and which unfortunately was to cost many thousands of lives,” she added.

“The Somme Association’s aim is to assist in bringing the people of the island of Ireland to a mutual understanding through the commemoration and interpretation of the experiences of the men and women who lived, served, fought and died in the First World War.

“The Somme Association thank the Finance Minister for his continued support.”