Son of Ballymena burglary victim suffers cut hands after chasing down knife-wielding thief

The son of a Ballymena woman suffered cut hands in an altercation with burglars he had chased down after they robbed his parent’s home.

It happened in the Kinhilt Street area on Monday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported at approximately 10.30pm that a male and female suspect had entered the property.

"The female occupant of the house had been upstairs and was woken by a sound downstairs. When she came downstairs to investigate she noticed that the front door keys were missing from the coat rack in the hallway as well as the rear door, within the kitchen, had been left open. A number of kitchen items had been stolen.

“The male suspect is described as being between 18-20 years old, with blue eyes, tall in height and was wearing a black and white Adidas jacket, black face mask and was carrying an 8-inch kitchen knife.

“The female suspect is described as also being between 18-20 years old, around 5’4 inches tall and was wearing a dark coloured jacket with the hood up and a black face mask.”

He continued: “The victim’s son, who was also in the property at the time of the incident, gave chase to the suspects close to an alleyway at the rear of the property. An altercation took place with the male suspect and the victim’s son which resulted in him sustaining cuts to his hands.

“Both suspects made off in the direction of Waveney Court.

“Our investigation into this incident is continuing and we are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area this morning or who may have captured CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2108 13/12/21.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”