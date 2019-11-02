Son of murdered prison officer David Black brands graffiti at scene 'sick'

The IRA graffiti at scene of David Black shooting along the M1 motorway. It has since been removed

A DUP councillor whose prison guard father was murdered seven years ago yesterday said his family are shocked after IRA graffiti appeared on a road sign next to the scene where he was killed.

Kyle Black (27) had accompanied family members to lay flowers by the roadside along the M1 motorway where Cookstown father-of-two David Black (52) was killed by the Real IRA.

"This morning we visited the place where dad was murdered to lay flowers," said Kyle, now a representative on Mid-Ulster Council.

"We were shocked and saddened to see 'IRA' graffiti spray painted on a road sign beside the spot. To stop on a busy motorway to do this shows how sick, vile and sad individuals they are.

"Of course there is anger there that people with nothing whatsoever to offer to society would stoop to do something like this on what is already a very difficult day for my family.

"You can't help but think this has been co-ordinated to coincide with the anniversary which we mark in the same way every year.

Happier times: Kyle and David Black

"But there's a real sense of pity as well, pity for those who have that hatred in them that they would go out of their way to try to cause further distress," he said.

"The vast majority want a better future in this country.

"Those with the mindset to do this have no support from society and I would urge them to let go of that hate. I have to thank our party MLA Carla Lockhart for organising to have the graffiti removed," he added.

Mid Ulster SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone called the graffiti "truly despicable". "My thoughts are with the Black family today," he said.

Mr Black had been driving to work at Maghaberry Prison when he was murdered by dissident republicans, with shots fired from another car at 7.30am on November 1, 2012, close to the Lurgan turn off on the M1.

It's not the first time the Black family have been the victim of such attacks.

In August David Black's name appeared on an anti-internment bonfire in Newry, which also mocked the Narrow Water massacre in which 18 soldiers were killed in an IRA ambush in 1979.

His name also appeared alongside murdered PSNI officer Stephen Carroll and prison officer Adrian Ismay on a bonfire in Londonderry in August 2018.