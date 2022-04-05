‘Sophisticated drug operation’ discovered after fire in County Tyrone

An image of some of the drugs that were seized. Pic: PSNI

Police have seized suspected cannabis and made an arrest following a fire in County Tyrone during the early hours of Tuesday.

A fire was reported at a flat on Main Street, Strabane at around 12.40am and both the PSNI and NIFRS responded.

There were no reports of injuries, however, the blaze, which has been deemed accidental, caused substantial smoke and fire damage to the flat.

Chief Inspector Clive Beatty explained that while the emergency services were at the scene “a small but sophisticated drug operation was discovered in a neighbouring property”.

“Suspected Class B drugs, with an estimated street value of around £6,500, were seized along with drugs paraphernalia,” he added.

A 37-year-old man remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

Chief Inspector Beatty said: “Drugs have no place in our community and we will continue to do all we can to detect and prevent those who possess, deal and financially benefit from drug dealing and proactively work to break their criminal drug dealing networks.

“I am appealing to anyone with information about drug misuse, or drug dealing, to call us on the non-emergency number 101 or contact a member of the Neighbourhood team directly."

Reports can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org