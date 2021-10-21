Sounds of the shipyard: Installation brings Belfast’s maritime heritage to life

Fun: Children playing at the Maritime Mile SoundYard in Belfast

A new interactive sound and play experience is bringing the story of Belfast’s maritime heritage to life.

SoundYard, on Belfast’s Maritime Mile, has officially opened to the public.

The installation stands at over 6m tall and 9.6m wide and consists of over 500 suspended metal rods.

The all-weather structure is located on the waterside, next to the Odyssey and Abercorn Marina.

The design and sound from metal rods, activated by motion sensors, were inspired by the noise of striking metal once heard from the old shipyards.

Throughout the year SoundYard, along with other key heritage sites on the Maritime Mile, will illuminate the waterfront.

Kerrie Sweeney, chief executive of Maritime Belfast Trust, said: “SoundYard is a bespoke experience which will attract local communities, reconnect them with the city’s iconic waterfront as well as provide a unique play and sound experience for visitors of all ages and abilities.”