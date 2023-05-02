South Armagh GPs fear for patient safety as local surgery set to close

Six GP surgeries in south Armagh have written to the Department of Health collectively voicing concerns about the potential closure of a neighbouring practice.

The Mullaghbawn surgery is expected to be without a GP by July 1.

The department has said it is trying to mitigate issues if the surgery were to close, as it would leave more than 5,000 people without a doctor.

The other local surgeries have warned they would struggle to take on more patients, leaving the provision of GP services in imminent danger.

Dr Ruiari Quinn, a GP in nearby Newtownhamilton - one of the practices that has written to the Department of Health - told BBC Radio Ulster that the “main concern is one of patient safety”.

“If the 5,300 patients were dispersed among the remaining six surgeries - three of which are singlehandedly run GP surgeries - they would be at risk of folding and leaving the whole of south Armagh at risk of poor patient care. It really would destabilise the area.”

He is hoping that the local health trust and federation of GPs can step in and manage the Mullaghbawn surgery, while other solutions are found.

Dr Quinn said the Mullaghbawn surgery has warned other doctors that “dispersal [of patients] is the most likely outcome”.

"If the current proposals were to come into play my own practice could possibly see an extra 1,000 patients," he added.

"[We would have to take that on] without any extra admin support, without people on the ground to manage this situation.

"The other practices would be feeling exactly the same way - this would leave patient services at risk."

Mullaghbawn is a small village near Slieve Gullion, and its surgery is the latest in a string of practices to be at risk of closure due to multiple senior doctors leaving.

Nearly 20 surgeries in Northern Ireland have made a decision to hand their contract back to the department in the past year.

Kilkeel Medical Practice in Co Down made an announcement last week on social media, noting that they have decided to do so also, with changes taking effect from November 1.

The Kells and Connor Medical Practice in Ballymena was due to close at the end of April, but Dalriada Urgent Care, which also provides GP Out of Hours services for the Northern Trust area, stepped in late to save its 4,000 patients from being reallocated.

The Department of Health said it was in talks with contractors to take over the Mullaghbawn surgery from the end of June this year.

A spokesperson said: "Patients of the surgery should continue to contact their practice as normal for their healthcare needs.

"We would like to reassure patients that in similar situations across Northern Ireland our staff have worked hard to find solutions and GP services continue to be provided."

"The department acknowledges the ongoing and significant pressures on GP practices, stemming from the fact that demand for their services is outstripping capacity to provide it.

"Notwithstanding budgetary pressures, the department is committed to building the GP workforce."