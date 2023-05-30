South Armagh IRA commemoration involving Sinn Fein’s Finucane condemned by victims’ group

A planned commemoration event for IRA members at which Sinn Fein’s John Finucane has been listed as a speaker has been condemned by a victims’ organisation.

North Belfast MP Mr Finucane, who was Sinn Fein’s director of elections for the council polls earlier this month, is listed as the main speaker at the South Armagh Volunteers Commemoration at Mullaghbawn Community Centre on June 4.

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster shared an image of the event’s poster — which also states there will be “kids’ entertainment” — on social media on Monday, accusing Mr Finucane of “glorifying terrorism”.

The Provisional IRA’s South Armagh Brigade was known as one of the organisation’s deadliest during the Troubles, understood to be responsible for the murders of more than 150 security force members and dozens of civilians.

Above the commemoration poster is a banner listing 24 names under the heading ‘Roll of Honour — South Armagh Brigade’.

The banner includes a quote from former Cumann na mBan (a female republican paramilitary organisation) commander and Sinn Fein vice-president Maire Drumm.

“We must take no steps backward; our steps must be onward. For if we don’t, the martyrs that died for you, for me, for this country, will haunt us forever,” the quote reads.

Drumm was shot dead by loyalist gunmen in the Mater Hospital in Belfast in 1976, where she was recovering from eye surgery.

Kenny Donaldson of the South East Fermanagh Foundation, which supports victims and survivors, said: “This is particularly poor form from a political representative who is himself an innocent victim/survivor of terrorism.

“If an event was held commemorating those gunmen who carried out the assassination of John Finucane’s father, then he would be up in arms, and rightly so. How then is it acceptable for him to associate with an event remembering members of the Provisional IRA, who murdered their own neighbours?

“When, in this society, are people going to wake up and observe some form of a moral compass? The glorifying of terrorism or other Troubles-related violence, the cherry-picking of certain acts of violence and the explaining away or excusing of other violence is nauseating.

“Our group challenges John Finucane to step away from this event. In failing to do so, he is connecting with the remembrance of terrorists who murdered their neighbours through waging a campaign based on ethnic and/or sectarian influences.

“This event is being branded as a family event, pitched as something historical. The reality is that these issues are the present for so many families whose loved ones were cruelly stolen away from them.

“Sinn Fein needs to stop its policy of hypocrisy once and for all. It may be fooling some of the people [who should know better] some of the time, but it certainly is not fooling all the people all of the time — innocent victims/survivors of terrorism being the core constituency who aren’t conned so easily.”

TUV councillor Keith Ratcliffe also hit out at the planned commemoration.

“There is nothing to celebrate or emulate in the actions of those who lined men up on the side of the road and shot them just because they were Protestant, as happened at Kingsmill,” he said.

“There was nothing heroic about spaying an Orange Hall with gunfire resulting in the murder of pensioners, as happened in Tullyvallen.

“Those are but two examples of countless cases of IRA terror visited upon the minority population of south Armagh.

“Once again, Sinn Fein have highlighted why they are unfit for government and why no unionist party should contemplate serving under a republican first minister.

“For all the honeyed words from Sinn Fein and the airbrushing which has gone into overdrive since the election, Sinn Fein remain deeply wedded to not just the defence of terror, but its celebration.

“There is something particularly perverse about this event being advertised as including kids’ entertainment.

“Clearly Sinn Fein envisage a future where the most obscene acts are not repudiated but celebrated and those responsible held up as heroes to the next generation. So much for the bright new future which it is claimed awaits us all in an all-Ireland.”

Sinn Fein has been contacted for comment.