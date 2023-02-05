South Belfast councillor says people are ‘fearful for their safety’ after stabbings

SLDP Councillor Gary McKeown has said people are “fearful for their safety” as he seeks an urgent meeting with the police following a series of recent stabbings in south Belfast.

His comments come as the PSNI said they are investigating the circumstances of a man being left with stab wounds in Raphael Street. The man, aged in his 30s, was found by a member of the public on Sunday morning with wounds to his hands, neck, and nose.

“People have expressed grave concern at the number of reported stabbings that have taken place in the area over the past week, fearful for their own safety,” said Mr McKeown in a statement.

“I've had residents contact me who are genuinely shocked and worried about what has happened.”

Last week, a teenager was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in both thighs and the groin in Botanic Gardens. The incident resulted in the area being closed for a number of hours while police examined the park.

An investigation is currently underway with the PSNI saying the suspect is described as “in his 20s, approximately 5ft 8ins in height”.

"While there's no evidence to suggest any link, this will provide little comfort to a community which has seen three incidents involving a blade within a one-mile radius of Ormeau Bridge within just a few days” Mr McKeown continued.

“The fact that these have taken place in largely residential areas is of particular concern, and it's only through sheer luck that we haven't had any fatalities.”

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton speaks to the media after a man was arrested over the attempted murder of two police officers in Belfast — © PA

Read more Police investigating the sudden deaths of twins in south Belfast

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed in the neck leaving him “millimetres from death.”

The PSNI said two officers responded to the scene in south Belfast involving a vulnerable person and both officers were attacked.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton later said it was an “unprovoked knife attack on both officers”.

The officer later received treatment at hospital.

"As Chair of the South Belfast Policing and Community Safety Partnership and a councillor for the area, I have been in regular contact with the police over the past number of days,” said Mr McKeown.

“But I will be requesting a more formal meeting to get briefed on what their assessment of the situation is, and the steps that are being taken to deal with it."