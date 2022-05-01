South Belfast gang assault leaves man in ‘serious condition’ with fractured skull

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted by a gang of four men close to Donegall Pass in south Belfast in the early hours of Sunday.

The PSNI said the attack happened on the junction with Botanic Avenue before 2.55am, with the man knocked to the ground following a punch.

Police said the attackers then stamped on the victim’s head and body before he was taken to hospital with severe head injuries and a suspected fractured skull.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lorraine Dougherty said: “The males then made off towards the Lower Crescent area following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who has any information or who witnessed the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 293 01/05/22.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”