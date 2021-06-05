South Belfast home combines charm and prestige for £1.5m

Embrace the luxuries and comforts of modern day living in one of Northern Ireland’s most desirable of locations, writes Eimear McGovern

Home to some of Northern Ireland’s most unique, historic and coveted properties, many of the properties in south Belfast combine charm and convenience in equal measure. Firneside at 19 Deramore Park is just one of those eye-catching examples.

A Gentleman’s Residence designed by Belfast architect Vincent Craig, well-known for a number of other prestigious properties around Northern Ireland, in 1901, the price tag of £1,495,000 may put it out of reach for some but could also be the perfect fit for the house-hunter who is both practical and has an eye for beauty.

The contemporary kitchen with black marble island

It’s sure to catch the eye of anyone looking for a luxurious home in ideal surrounds. Emma Brennan, a valuer at Simon Brien Residential said: “Firneside is an exceptionally unique home both internally and externally, including both period features and a modern slick appeal, it has been meticulously restored and refurbished.

“The gorgeous listed home is located in the prestigious BT9 area and includes a stunning extended Italian designed kitchen that leads to a south facing garden with an extensive patio and barbecue area.”

It’s a B1 listed five-bedroom property that exudes both heritage and personality but due to the sympathetic refurbishment of the home plus a new kitchen extension added by the current owner, it’s also perfectly equipped with all conveniences for modern and most importantly, comfortable living for any homeowner.

The home cinema

The house itself is almost period drama worthy and even features a cinema room that is just one of the several surprises across 3,000 sq ft of sumptuous surrounds. They include a tower-fronted entrance and curved front door with stained glass that lends a cottage feel to what is such a magnificent house both inside and outside.

That front door opens to dark teak herringbone patterned floors, panelled walls in the hallway and several living areas and other stained glass windows that perfectly complement the feature fireplaces of this property. The fireplace in the sitting room is the original mahogany fireplace which has been restored, lending that all-important warmth and history to the house.

The kitchen is an extended Italian Modulnova-style fitted by Living Space and features a black marble effect sheer stone island, a roof lantern, cosy breakfast nook for family dining and full length sliding door which draws in plenty of natural light. It allows the potential for indoor-outdoor living that is so popular.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms on the first floor, with the main bedroom accompanied by its own wet room that is a real star feature of the property and is entered through glazed double doors. The second bedroom has built-in wardrobes and bedroom three has a feature bay tower window, adding a distinct charm to each separate room.

In the family bathroom, there’s a sunken bath, Ceco wood-effect tiled floor and a large illuminated wall mirror. On the second floor you’ll find the fourth and fifth bedrooms, each individually decorated in their own style. The property has also been rewired and replumbed, leaving it in brilliant condition for a prospective buyer hoping to move in.

The luxury bathroom

The interior of Firneside is just the beginning with landscaped gardens to the front of the house and a matching brick boundary wall and railings. Electric gates lead to a stoned driveway and parking area and at the rear of the property there’s a further sensor illuminated parking area, which would be perfect for a family with several cars.

There’s an extensive paved patio and barbecue area ideal for sunny weekends or for entertaining, artificial grass for easy upkeep and even a dog run for your family pet. Boundary hedging and vertical railway sleepers provide full privacy any homeowner would desire despite the relative proximity of the neighbours.

Whether you’d ever want to leave home with a house like this is another question, but just moments away you’ll find the amenities of the Lisburn Road, Malone Road and Stranmillis with prestigious schools and universities, shops of every variety, and sporting facilities. There are some of the best bars, cafes and restaurants across Northern Ireland. The central location also provides excellent transport links to the rest of the island and quick and easy access to the city centre.

Contact Simon Brien Residential on 028 9066 8888.