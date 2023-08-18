South East Antrim UDA meet to appoint new boss following Gary Fisher health scare

Fisher has accepted the inevitable and has stood himself down after a major health scare and a near brush with death

Members were ordered to attend a summit held in the Rathcoole estate at which a new leader was to be agreed on.

Current mob boss Gary Fisher has accepted the inevitable and has stood himself down after a major health scare and a near brush with death.

The Sunday World understands his successor will be a safe pair of hands but someone who is determined to re-establish the organisation in Carrickfergus.

It is understood that the leading members gathered to rubber-stamp Fisher’s successor.

There was speculation South East Antrim (SEA), which broke away from the mainstream UDA in 2007, would be welcomed back into the fold. But it is believed that has been ruled out.

The organised crime gang oversees a highly lucrative drug-running operation which has made Fisher and other senior leadership figures very wealthy men.

Fisher’s successor, whose identity is known to the Sunday World, will have to shore up an organisation that has fragmented in the last couple of years.

Prior to the Covid crisis, SEA was said to have 100 per cent control of the drug trade across Carrick, Larne and Rathcoole.

Their grip of the drugs business remains largely intact in Larne and Rathcoole but has waned in Carrick.

Fisher had a firm grip on the trade but that has fallen away as he battled ill-health.

The one-time fitness fanatic has been reduced to a gaunt and troubled figure and become a recluse at his Greenisland home.

As previously revealed, Fisher collapsed at home after a week away with his partner on the north coast.

The crime boss spent almost a week in intensive care before checking himself out against medical advice.

There had been speculation that Fisher was looking to quit the UDA but was seeking reassurances that he could still rely on the organisation for protection. South East Antrim was being run by a three-man committee with Fisher as a figurehead. It is now hoped that his successor will bring a sense of order to the organisation.

Company commanders have gathered in Rathcoole this weekend to ratify his successor.

“Gary had a reputation for being in complete control,” a source told us.

“And that worked for years – he had a clear head and SEA was a well-oiled machine.

“He raked in a fortune and outsiders weren’t tolerated.”

His grip on SEA began to weaken as he lost some of his most trusted lieutenants.

Clifford ‘Trigger’ Irons is facing criminal charges and one-time enforcer Colin Simms was stood down after he was caught with his hands in the till and Fisher ordered he be given a punishment shooting.

Ironically, Simms’ gang is back on the scene in Carrick looking to take advantage of Fisher’s weakness.

Fisher was the surprise choice to take over SEA in the wake of the murder of his predecessor John “Grug’’ Gregg in 2003. He was close to Gregg and worked as the terror chief’s driver. It is understood Gregg had anointed him as his successor.

“Grugg laid big store in loyalty, and there was no one more loyal than Gary, and he got his reward,” a source said.

Some people were sceptical because he had no record as an active member.

“He never got his hands dirty, and some of the older guys didn’t like that, they wanted someone who was battle-hardened.”

Fisher’s strength didn’t lie in conflict but rather in the seedy world of organised crime and racketeering.

SEA’s place at the top of the heap has been challenged over the last couple of years as a number of outside drug-dealing organisations have moved into Carrick.

That and the public backlash in the wake of the Glenn Quinn murder put SEA on the back foot.

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force has also scored a number of successful raids on the SEA operations.

“Gary became paranoid,” said our source. “He was freaking out at the prospect of being arrested. When Trigger was done he thought he was next on the list, which is why he took a lower profile.”

Fisher moved away from his power base and set up home in Greenisland close to his former right-hand man Irons.

A notoriously private man, he insisted on his men leaving mobile phones at the door when attending meetings.

“SEA needs to get its house back in order, they’ve lost control of Carrick and need to get it back,” our source said.