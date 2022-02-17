South Eastern Health Trust makes ‘urgent’ staff appeal amid ‘extreme’ hospital pressures

An “urgent” appeal for staff has been issued in the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust on Thursday as officials warn of “extreme pressure” in hospitals.

Earlier in the day the trust said the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald currently has 114 patients in the emergency department with 60 awaiting admission.

They said those whose condition is not life threatening may “have to wait longer” with seriously ill patients a priority.

Another update from the trust issued the appeal for registered nurses and health care assistants to come forward to help in both the Ulster and Lagan Valley Hospitals over the next few days.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“We are looking for nursing staff (registered nurses and health care assistants) to help today, tonight and tomorrow in our Emergency Departments in the Ulster and Lagan Valley Hospitals and also in our medical wards in either hospital,” they said in a social media post.

“If staff can assist in any way, please contact your ward/department, or contact the Assistant Director or Clinical Manager on-call via the Trust switchboard.

“Bank staff should book shifts through EOL in the normal way

“Thank you once again for your continued support.”