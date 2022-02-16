South West College awarded by Queen for sustainability work

Further education institution South West College has been recognised by the Queen for their leadership in environmental sustainability.

The monarch named the college for the first time in her Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education to recognise their pioneering work in environmental sustainability and providing training for the employment of young people in a low-carbon green economy.

The UK-wide Queen’s Anniversary Prizes have been running for over 25 years and recognise excellence, innovation and public benefit in work carried out by colleges and universities.

Interim principal and chief executive of South West College Colin Lewis said “This award is a wonderful tribute to our staff and the exceptional and tireless work taking place to establish South West College as a leader in the delivery of renewable energy and sustainable education, training and employment.

“Renewable energy and sustainability have been at the forefront of College delivery for several years, both in terms of the curriculum we offer to students and our own construction and fit out practices. With our newest campus in Enniskillen confirmed as the first educational and currently largest Passive House Premium rated building in the world.

“We deliver a unique curriculum, education and a training programme specialising in renewable energy and sustainability in a live working environment and we hope that in this way we can continue to provide specialist training for the employment of young people in a low-carbon green economy across the British Isles and beyond.”

The college was recently invited to attend the COP26 conference to deliver a panel discussion which explored the role buildings will play in fighting climate change, during which representatives showcased the college's newest £30 million world class Erne Campus to show what can be achieved in sustainable design and construction.

While there, the College signed a Memorandum of Understanding with United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) to become one of the first Centres of Excellence for high performance buildings joining a prestigious network of the most sustainable buildings from across the globe.

Over the past decade, over 5,000 students have participated in sustainability courses at the college, which has campuses in Cookstown, Dungannon, Enniskillen and Omagh.

The Queens Anniversary awards are the highest national honour available to universities and FE colleges across the UK and this year includes the highest number of further education recipients since the scheme began in 1993.

The Queen grants the awards every two years, but entries are assessed by the Royal Anniversary Trust charity and recommendations for winners are made on the prime minister’s advice.

Royal Anniversary Trust chair Damon Buffini said the colleges and universities being honoured “are testament to the rich and impactful work being done at our educational institutions day in, day out”.