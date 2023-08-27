Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley taken to hospital after becoming ill at Larne concert

Tony Hadley began feeling unwell during his sound check ahead of his headline show in Larne

Former Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley has been taken to hospital, right before he was due to perform at a gig in Larne on Sunday night.

The English 80s star was due to headline the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon Live Lounge, marking the end of a weekend of running in the Co Antrim town.

However, the 63-year-old began feeling unwell on Sunday evening during his sound check, and onlookers said that it was evident he was not feeling well.

Michelle McTernan, who was in charge of PR for the event, said Mr Hadley went through sound check with his band and crew at around 5pm, but looked uncomfortable on stage.

He then did a VIP meet and greet reception with some fans at approximately 7.30pm, but when he returned, he then told organisers he was not feeling well.

“We got St John’s Ambulance,” she explained.

"We had to do what was right by him and he was taken to hospital, and his crew have all gone with him, to stick together. We hope he gets better soon.”

Ms McTernan added that local Belfast singer Brendan Quinn stepped in, alongside fiddle player Ciara Maguire.

Mr Quinn was only supposed to perform a short support act, and ended up doing a set lasting an hour and a half, to keep concert-goers entertained.

Ruth McIlroy, who organised the weekend, said the crowd have been “very understanding”.

"A lot of the crowd heard him do his sound check, but unfortunately he clearly wasn't feeling well and he got worse as evening went on,” she explained.

"Medics on site were very clear he needed to go to hospital. It is disappointing because we had a great day with the half marathon earlier, and Tony singing would have been the icing on the cake, but we have to take care of people, and we are more concerned that he'll be OK.

"Performers aren't robots, they are humans too, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Celebrating over 40 years in music, Mr Hadley was due to play songs from his solo career such as last year’s release ‘Because of You’, as well as Spandau Ballet classics, ‘True’ and ‘Through The Barricades’.

Speaking ahead of the event last month, the pop star, who last performed in Belfast in 2015, said: “The Northern Irish crowds are something else. It’s been too long and I can’t wait to feel that energy again!”