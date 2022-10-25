Spanish man convicted after attempting to smuggle £177k worth of cannabis through Northern Ireland airport in luggage

A Spanish man has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after attempting to bring more than 17 kilos of cannabis with an estimated value of £177,000 into Belfast International Airport.

The case was taken by the National Crime Agency against 35-year-old Antonio Luis Rodriguez Martinez from Alicante after his luggage was searched on his arrival into Northern Ireland on March 20.

The NCA said the case contained eight large vacuum sealed plastic bags which were found to contain herbal cannabis.

Officers said during interview, Martinez said he was offered €2,000 to bring the case containing the drugs into Northern Ireland and was going to travel by bus to Cork.

He told officers he had then planned to travel back to Spain from Dublin Airport after he received payment from an unknown person.

Martinez pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply. He was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham said: “Antonio Luis Rodriguez Martinez claimed it was money worries that had led him to attempt to smuggle drugs into Northern Ireland. However, involvement in organised crime isn’t a route to financial security, and as well as being no better off, Martinez has lost his liberty, too.

“This seizure has stopped a significant amount of drugs from ending up on our streets , denying the organisers of this smuggling attempt their profits.

“The NCA will continue to work with partners, including Border Force, to tackle the drugs trade and protect the communities of Northern Ireland.”

John Oldham, deputy director of Border Force for Scotland and Northern Ireland, added: “Drugs torment our society, fuelling violence on our streets which our communities are forced to endure.

“We are committed to tackling this menace, as this seizure and others like it clearly show.”