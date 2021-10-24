Spanish queen’s sister welcomes first child with Belfast-born lawyer Gavin Bonnar

Barrister Gavin Bonnar, the ex-husband of Sharon Corr, and Telma Ortiz, the sister of the queen of Spain, have welcomed their first child.

The Belfast-born lawyer (55) and Ms Ortiz (47) welcomed the baby in August. The child, whose name has not yet been released, is a niece of Queen Letizia of Spain and her husband King Felipe VI.

The news comes exactly two years after Mr Bonnar and Ms Ortiz were first photographed together by the Spanish magazine Hola!.

They made their first official public appearance several weeks later at an awards ceremony in Spain. Pictured alongside the queen and her daughters, Princesses Leonor and Sofia, it was said to be a public sign Mr Bonnar had received a warm welcome into the upper echelons of Spanish royalty.

He and Ms Corr split after 18 years of marriage. They have two children together and made the decision to separate in 2019.

In recent years, Ms Ortiz has garnered even more attention than her sister. Since returning to Spain from the Philippines, where she worked as an overseas aid worker, she has been regularly featured on the front pages of the country’s glossy magazines, riding her motorbike and attending high-profile events.

Ms Corr has spent the last two years recording and releasing her album The Fool & The Scorpion. It has received critical acclaim for its “biting defiance and raw vulnerability”.

Lyrics such as “the queen’s twisted sister” have drawn much attention from reporters, who speculate it is a reference to Ms Ortiz.

Speaking about the album, the singer and violinist said she wrote the lyrics during “a tumultuous episode in my life”.

“The first song I released, The Fool & The Scorpion, is a very angry song. I wrote it in July 2019 and it was the last song I wrote for the record,” she said.

She told Hot Press magazine she has since found happiness as a single woman, saying: “I love being single. I love having my life to do my music, having my days not consumed by anybody else’s problems but dear friends and my children. I cherish that.

“It gives me more time or better focus when I do help other people, because I’m tending to myself.”