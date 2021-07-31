Special day: Isobel Costine celebrates 100th birthday with coin gift in Coleraine

Isobel Costine receives her centenary coin from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes along with Lady Karen Girvan, Deputy Lieutenant for County Londonderry

Credit: Kevin McAauley/McAauley Multimedia

Isobel Costine is the latest recipient of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s centenary civic gift.

She received the bespoke coin from the Mayor, Richard Holmes, on her 100 birthday yesterday at Brookhill House in Coleraine, where staff had arranged an outdoor celebration.

Isobel was also presented with flowers and balloons to mark the big day.

The presentation is part of the council’s NI 100 programme of events, which will take place throughout 2021 to commemorate Northern Ireland’s 100th anniversary.

Offering his congratulations to Isobel, the Mayor said: “Reaching the age of 100 is a very special occasion, especially during this year when we also mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

“I would like to thank Isobel and everyone at Brookhill House for their very warm welcome, and as Mayor it was a huge privilege for me to be a part of her birthday celebrations as we recognise our oldest residents in this way.”

The civic gift scheme is open to all individuals, organisations and businesses who celebrate their 100th birthday between January 1 2021 and December 31 this year.