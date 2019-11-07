Special guests help Co Antrim school open new building

An integrated primary school in Co Antrim has welcomed Northern Ireland celebrity couple Connor Phillips and Holly Hamilton to officially open a new building. The pair surprised guests and students at Corran Integrated Primary School in Larne on Tuesday when they carried out the honour for the school, which has been open since 1991.

At the event Roisin Marshall, CEO of the NI Council for Integrated Education, said: "I am so happy that Connor and Holly have been able to join us today, given the importance of the occasion.

"It's especially nice to have them carry out the official opening of this beautiful new school building. We are very excited to have such great ambassadors for Northern Ireland and integrated education with us today.

"This is the third new build to open through the Fresh Start Initiative."