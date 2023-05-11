Specially trained PSNI officers lose baton rounds during hostage rescue operation at Belfast hotel

Police have lost two ‘less than lethal’ projectile rounds during a hostage rescue operation in Belfast city centre and are appealing for it to be handed back.

Two Attenuating Energy Projectile (AEP) rounds have been missing since Sunday night when a man threatened staff and guests at Clayton Hotel.

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Rowan Moore, Head of Special Operations Branch, said specially trained firearms officers responded to incident.

"Upon arrival of police, the suspect was holding a man hostage in the hotel and then attempted to make off from the scene,” he explained.

“As a result of their dynamic response to this very dangerous situation, the officers were able to detain the suspect and safely resolve the incident without any injury to those involved.

"A 31-year-old man has since appeared in court charged with a number of offences, including carrying an imitation firearm and false imprisonment.

“Immediately following the operation, it was discovered that two AEP rounds were missing.”

The AEP is a soft nosed impact projectile and a successor to the rubber or plastic baton rounds used in the past.

Ryan John McElkerney was remanded into custody on charges connected to the events alleged to have unfolded inside the premises on Ormeau Avenue.

The 31-year-old, of Serpentine Gardens in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on charges of carrying an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and criminal damage to the hotel.

DCS Moore said searches of the immediate area have been conducted without success.

“While any risk posed by these rounds is low, we are making the public aware that they have been lost and, despite the extensive efforts of police, have not been located,” he added.

“We are well aware of our responsibilities to safeguard equipment and the potential consequences that flow from that and are treating the loss of these rounds extremely seriously.”

A review of the operation has been set up and already commenced to prevent a similar mishap in the future.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have lifted the items to return them without delay, or for any member of the public who should come across these items not to touch them, but to contact police immediately on 101.