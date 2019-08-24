Spectacular Co Down home designed by Ulster Hall architect goes on the market for £450,000

A spectacular Co Down house, nestled on the shores of Carlingford Lough, is on the market for £450,000.

Sennen House on Rostrevor Road in Warrenpoint is one in a pair of mirror image late 19th century semi-detached homes, designed by prolific Newry architect WJ Barre.

Barre designed many well-known buildings in Belfast city centre including the Ulster Hall, University Road Methodist Church and the old Shaftesbury Square Hospital.

With a striking vista across to the Cooley Mountains and high peaks of Slieve Foye, Sennen House resides in one of south Down's most sought-after areas on a mature site of 0.77 acres.

The gardens

This two-storey, two bays wide townhouse benefits from a south-facing principal elevation.

Inside, the property exudes period charm with double-height ceilings throughout, enhancing the feeling of space and light.

The house has retained many of its magnificent and original features including cast-iron cresting, ceiling covings, centre ceiling roses, decorative cast iron fireplaces, solid pine and tiled flooring, large bay windows providing excellent natural light and traditional sash windows.

Accommodation comprises of entrance porch, hallway, living and family rooms, kitchen, games room, study, six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three utilities. There's also a separate annex, formerly a stable and coach house, which offers a variety of uses to include a guest/granny flat or studio/office.

A feasibility study has also been carried out in relation to the potential for sub-dividing the main house into a number of apartments, subject to planning.

A private, sweeping driveway follows terraced lawns and mature plantings, leading to a pebble-lain forecourt with ample parking where the exquisite grandeur of the property can be fully appreciated.

One of the receptions

Situated on the Mourne coastal route, the property is convenient to Newry via the A2 dual carriageway, providing easy access to Dublin and Belfast.

Garrett O'Hare, director of Bradley NI estate agents in Newry, says Sennen House is one of the most iconic properties to come on the market in south Down for many years and is attracting a lot of interest.

"Currently occupied as a family residence for the past 21 years, the house lends itself to further development across its 0.77 acre site with spectacular views overlooking Carlingford," he said.

"It is only upon viewing that you will fully appreciate the flow and ambience this substantial family home has to offer."

For more information contact Bradley's on 300 50633.