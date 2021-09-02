Speed limit cut at 103 more Northern Ireland schools
Full list of schools affected below
Part-time speed limits are to be introduced at another 106 schools across Northern Ireland as part of the second phase of a safety scheme.
SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon had already introduced part-time speed limits on roads adjacent to 103 schools as part of the first phase.
The additional measures will mean a total of 209 school sites now coming under the new 20mph speed limits.
At each of the schools, new road signs will be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit roundel signs with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced speed limit applies.
According to trials carried out by the department at a number of schools in 2019, the measures were found to successfully reduce speeds around school areas.
Despite welcoming the initiative, Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald questioned why a number of schools have not been included in the latest proposed list.
“It is welcome news that many schools are set to avail of the 20mph speed limit including locals schools Gaelcholaiste Dhoire, Gaelscoil Neachtain, Limavady Grammar School, St Conor’s School Kilrea and Mill Strand Primary School, however it is imperative that further schools are granted these reduced speed limits.
“Having engaged with and made representations to the Minister about several local schools, it is disappointing that some of those have not been included on the list this time.
“There is a serious need for further traffic calming measures at schools.
“I will be continuing to make representations to the Minister and Department asking for these schools to be treated as high priority in further roll outs of this scheme.”
Speaking after announcing the list, Ms Mallon said: “I’m delighted that phase 1 of my part-time 20mph speed limits initiative has been delivered to 103 schools across Northern Ireland ensuring that children, parents and staff will be safer as they travel to and from school on a daily basis.
“Given the success of this initiative, I am today pleased to announce Phase 2 which will see a further 106 schools at 99 sites across the North benefitting from the introduction of new reduced speed limits.
“Road safety, especially around our schools, is a priority of mine and it is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates.
“For Phase 2, schools in Northern Ireland were assessed across our four roads divisions and schools in each division were identified based on considerations of need and individual site constraints.
“My officials are working hard to develop the schemes, take forward the legislation and put in place this new tranche of part-time 20mph speed limit measures at these schools.
“This is another step forward in our effort to make our roads safer, however, it is vital that all road users continue to take care on our roads. Together we can deliver safer places for all our communities.”
The full list of schools set to benefit from the scheme:
Southern Division:
Annsborough Integrated PS
Clandeboye PS (Bangor)
Clintyclay PS
Clounagh Junior High School
Donaghadee PS
Greyabbey PS
Millisle PS
Newcastle PS
Newrtownhamilton PS & Newtownhamilton High School
Priory Integrated College, St Patricks PS & Sullivan Upper Preparatory
Rathmore PS
Sacred Heart Grammar School & St Ronan's PS
Sacred Heart PS
Seagoe PS
St Caolan's PS
St John the Baptist's College
St Joseph's PS (Tyrella)
St Laurence O'Toole PS (Beleek)
St Malachy's PS (Ballymoyer)
St Malachy's PS (Bangor)
St Mark's High School (Warrenpoint)
St Patrick's College (Banbridge)
St Patrick's PS (Ballynahinch)
St Peter's PS (Cloughreagh)
Tandragee PS (Tandragee)
Northern Division:
Landhead Primary School
Gaelcholaiste Dhoire, and Gaelscoil Neachtain
Glenann Primary School
Ballymoney High School
Mill Strand Primary School
Armoy Primary School
Limavady Grammar School
St Conor’s School
St Nicholas’ PS
St Patricks College
Fourtowns PS
Eden PS
Buick Memorial PS
St Brigid’s PS
Glynn PS
Kirkinriola PS
Glengormley High School
Creavery PS
Kings Park PS
Straidhavern PS
Newtownabbey Ind. Christian School
Abbots Cross PS
Whitehouse PS
Greystone PS, St. Joseph’s PS & Nursery School
Eastern Division:
St Oliver Plunkett Primary School
All Saints College
St Marys Christian Brothers Grammar School
St Teresa’s Primary School
Cranmore Integrated Primary School
Malone Integrated College
St John the Baptist Primary School
Finaghy Primary School
Blessed Trinity College
St Vincent de Paul Primary School
Ligoniel Primary School
Our Lady and St Patrick’s College
Gilnahirk Primary School
Ashfield Girls School
Ashfield Boys School
Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School
Hazelwood Integrated College
Hazelwood Integrated Primary School
Cavehill Primary School
Elmgrove Primary School
Ballymacash Primary School
St Coleman’s Primary School
Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School
Largymore Primary School
Dromara Primary School
Western Division:
Belleek Controlled Primary School
Tempo Controlled Primary School
St Joseph's Primary School
St Columban’s Primary School
Recarson Primary School
Gibson Primary School
Gortin Primary School
St Patricks Primary School
Newbuildings PS
Steelstown PS
St Patricks PS
Thornhill College
St Columbs College
St Brigids PS
Strabane Controlled PS
Donemana PS
Bready Jubilee PS
Phoenix Integrated PS
Spires Integrated PS
St Joseph’s PS
Holy Family PS
Ballylifford PS
St Malachy’s PS
Augher Central PS
Lissan PS