Speed limit cut at 103 more Northern Ireland schools

Full list of schools affected below

Part-time speed limits are to be introduced at another 106 schools across Northern Ireland as part of the second phase of a safety scheme.

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon had already introduced part-time speed limits on roads adjacent to 103 schools as part of the first phase.

The additional measures will mean a total of 209 school sites now coming under the new 20mph speed limits.

At each of the schools, new road signs will be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit roundel signs with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced speed limit applies.

According to trials carried out by the department at a number of schools in 2019, the measures were found to successfully reduce speeds around school areas.

Despite welcoming the initiative, Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald questioned why a number of schools have not been included in the latest proposed list.

“It is welcome news that many schools are set to avail of the 20mph speed limit including locals schools Gaelcholaiste Dhoire, Gaelscoil Neachtain, Limavady Grammar School, St Conor’s School Kilrea and Mill Strand Primary School, however it is imperative that further schools are granted these reduced speed limits.

“Having engaged with and made representations to the Minister about several local schools, it is disappointing that some of those have not been included on the list this time.

“There is a serious need for further traffic calming measures at schools.

“I will be continuing to make representations to the Minister and Department asking for these schools to be treated as high priority in further roll outs of this scheme.”

Speaking after announcing the list, Ms Mallon said: “I’m delighted that phase 1 of my part-time 20mph speed limits initiative has been delivered to 103 schools across Northern Ireland ensuring that children, parents and staff will be safer as they travel to and from school on a daily basis.

“Given the success of this initiative, I am today pleased to announce Phase 2 which will see a further 106 schools at 99 sites across the North benefitting from the introduction of new reduced speed limits.

“Road safety, especially around our schools, is a priority of mine and it is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates.

“For Phase 2, schools in Northern Ireland were assessed across our four roads divisions and schools in each division were identified based on considerations of need and individual site constraints.

“My officials are working hard to develop the schemes, take forward the legislation and put in place this new tranche of part-time 20mph speed limit measures at these schools.

“This is another step forward in our effort to make our roads safer, however, it is vital that all road users continue to take care on our roads. Together we can deliver safer places for all our communities.”

The full list of schools set to benefit from the scheme:

Southern Division:

Annsborough Integrated PS

Clandeboye PS (Bangor)

Clintyclay PS

Clounagh Junior High School

Donaghadee PS

Greyabbey PS

Millisle PS

Newcastle PS

Newrtownhamilton PS & Newtownhamilton High School

Priory Integrated College, St Patricks PS & Sullivan Upper Preparatory

Rathmore PS

Sacred Heart Grammar School & St Ronan's PS

Sacred Heart PS

Seagoe PS

St Caolan's PS

St John the Baptist's College

St Joseph's PS (Tyrella)

St Laurence O'Toole PS (Beleek)

St Malachy's PS (Ballymoyer)

St Malachy's PS (Bangor)

St Mark's High School (Warrenpoint)

St Patrick's College (Banbridge)

St Patrick's PS (Ballynahinch)

St Peter's PS (Cloughreagh)

Tandragee PS (Tandragee)

Northern Division:

Landhead Primary School

Gaelcholaiste Dhoire, and Gaelscoil Neachtain

Glenann Primary School

Ballymoney High School

Mill Strand Primary School

Armoy Primary School

Limavady Grammar School

St Conor’s School

St Nicholas’ PS

St Patricks College

Fourtowns PS

Eden PS

Buick Memorial PS

St Brigid’s PS

Glynn PS

Kirkinriola PS

Glengormley High School

Creavery PS

Kings Park PS

Straidhavern PS

Newtownabbey Ind. Christian School

Abbots Cross PS

Whitehouse PS

Greystone PS, St. Joseph’s PS & Nursery School

Eastern Division:

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School

All Saints College

St Marys Christian Brothers Grammar School

St Teresa’s Primary School

Cranmore Integrated Primary School

Malone Integrated College

St John the Baptist Primary School

Finaghy Primary School

Blessed Trinity College

St Vincent de Paul Primary School

Ligoniel Primary School

Our Lady and St Patrick’s College

Gilnahirk Primary School

Ashfield Girls School

Ashfield Boys School

Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School

Hazelwood Integrated College

Hazelwood Integrated Primary School

Cavehill Primary School

Elmgrove Primary School

Ballymacash Primary School

St Coleman’s Primary School

Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School

Largymore Primary School

Dromara Primary School

Western Division:

Belleek Controlled Primary School

Tempo Controlled Primary School

St Joseph's Primary School

St Columban’s Primary School

Recarson Primary School

Gibson Primary School

Gortin Primary School

St Patricks Primary School

Newbuildings PS

Steelstown PS

St Patricks PS

Thornhill College

St Columbs College

St Brigids PS

Strabane Controlled PS

Donemana PS

Bready Jubilee PS

Phoenix Integrated PS

Spires Integrated PS

St Joseph’s PS

Holy Family PS

Ballylifford PS

St Malachy’s PS

Augher Central PS

Lissan PS