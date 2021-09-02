Speed limit cut at 103 more Northern Ireland schools

Full list of schools affected below

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon with pupils from Grey Abbey Primary School

Christopher Leebody

Part-time speed limits are to be introduced at another 106 schools across Northern Ireland as part of the second phase of a safety scheme.

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon had already introduced part-time speed limits on roads adjacent to 103 schools as part of the first phase.

The additional measures will mean a total of 209 school sites now coming under the new 20mph speed limits.

At each of the schools, new road signs will be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit roundel signs with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced speed limit applies.

According to trials carried out by the department at a number of schools in 2019, the measures were found to successfully reduce speeds around school areas.

Despite welcoming the initiative, Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald questioned why a number of schools have not been included in the latest proposed list.

“It is welcome news that many schools are set to avail of the 20mph speed limit including locals schools Gaelcholaiste Dhoire, Gaelscoil Neachtain, Limavady Grammar School, St Conor’s School Kilrea and Mill Strand Primary School, however it is imperative that further schools are granted these reduced speed limits.

“Having engaged with and made representations to the Minister about several local schools, it is disappointing that some of those have not been included on the list this time.

“There is a serious need for further traffic calming measures at schools.

“I will be continuing to make representations to the Minister and Department asking for these schools to be treated as high priority in further roll outs of this scheme.”

Speaking after announcing the list, Ms Mallon said: “I’m delighted that phase 1 of my part-time 20mph speed limits initiative has been delivered to 103 schools across Northern Ireland ensuring that children, parents and staff will be safer as they travel to and from school on a daily basis.

“Given the success of this initiative, I am today pleased to announce Phase 2 which will see a further 106 schools at 99 sites across the North benefitting from the introduction of new reduced speed limits.

“Road safety, especially around our schools, is a priority of mine and it is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates.

“For Phase 2, schools in Northern Ireland were assessed across our four roads divisions and schools in each division were identified based on considerations of need and individual site constraints.

“My officials are working hard to develop the schemes, take forward the legislation and put in place this new tranche of part-time 20mph speed limit measures at these schools.

“This is another step forward in our effort to make our roads safer, however, it is vital that all road users continue to take care on our roads. Together we can deliver safer places for all our communities.”

The full list of schools set to benefit from the scheme:

Southern Division:

Annsborough Integrated PS 

Clandeboye PS (Bangor)

Clintyclay PS 

Clounagh Junior High School 

Donaghadee PS

Greyabbey PS 

Millisle PS 

Newcastle PS 

Newrtownhamilton PS & Newtownhamilton High School 

Priory Integrated College, St Patricks PS  & Sullivan Upper Preparatory

Rathmore PS 

Sacred Heart Grammar School  & St Ronan's PS 

Sacred Heart PS 

Seagoe PS 

St Caolan's PS 

St John the Baptist's College 

St Joseph's PS (Tyrella) 

St Laurence O'Toole PS (Beleek) 

St Malachy's PS (Ballymoyer) 

St Malachy's PS (Bangor) 

St Mark's High School (Warrenpoint) 

St Patrick's College (Banbridge)

St Patrick's PS (Ballynahinch) 

St Peter's PS (Cloughreagh) 

Tandragee PS (Tandragee) 

Northern Division:

Landhead Primary School 

Gaelcholaiste Dhoire, and Gaelscoil Neachtain

Glenann Primary School

Ballymoney High School 

Mill Strand Primary School

Armoy Primary School 

Limavady Grammar School

St Conor’s School

St Nicholas’ PS 

St Patricks College 

Fourtowns PS 

Eden PS 

Buick Memorial PS 

St Brigid’s PS 

Glynn PS 

Kirkinriola PS 

Glengormley High School 

Creavery PS 

Kings Park PS

Straidhavern PS 

Newtownabbey Ind. Christian School

Abbots Cross PS 

Whitehouse PS 

Greystone PS, St. Joseph’s PS & Nursery School

Eastern Division:

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School 

All Saints College 

St Marys Christian Brothers Grammar School

St Teresa’s Primary School 

Cranmore Integrated Primary School 

Malone Integrated College 

St John the Baptist Primary School 

Finaghy Primary School 

Blessed Trinity College 

St Vincent de Paul Primary School 

Ligoniel Primary School 

Our Lady and St Patrick’s College

Gilnahirk Primary School 

Ashfield Girls School 

Ashfield Boys School

Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School

Hazelwood Integrated College 

Hazelwood Integrated Primary School 

Cavehill Primary School

Elmgrove Primary School 

Ballymacash Primary School 

St Coleman’s Primary School 

Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School 

Largymore Primary School 

Dromara Primary School 

Western Division:

Belleek Controlled Primary School 

Tempo Controlled Primary School 

St Joseph's Primary School 

St Columban’s Primary School 

Recarson Primary School 

Gibson Primary School 

Gortin Primary School 

St Patricks Primary School 

Newbuildings PS 

Steelstown PS 

St Patricks PS 

Thornhill College 

St Columbs College 

St Brigids PS 

Strabane Controlled PS

Donemana PS 

Bready Jubilee PS 

Phoenix Integrated PS 

Spires Integrated PS 

St Joseph’s PS 

Holy Family PS 

Ballylifford PS 

St Malachy’s PS

Augher Central PS 

Lissan PS 