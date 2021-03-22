Spending on PIP benefit significantly higher than expected – Auditor General

Personal independence payment claimants were paid a total of £838 million in 2019-20, against an estimated £539 million.

DLA expenditure was also higher than expected, at £432 million (Joe Giddens/PA)

Spending on the personal independence payment (PIP) benefit in Northern Ireland last year was significantly more than expected, the Auditor General has found.

The PIP benefit was introduced in the region in 2016 as part of welfare reforms to replace disability living allowance (DLA).

Many have complained about the process in terms of the medical assessment process and length of time applications take.

A new report by Northern Ireland’s Auditor General Kieran Donnelly has found claimants were paid a total of £838 million in 2019-20, against an estimated £539 million.

The report notes that 2019-20 was the first year where expenditure on PIP in NI exceeded that of DLA.

Similar to PIP, DLA expenditure was also higher than expected, at £432 million compared to an estimate of £401 million.

The report concludes that while it is too early to assess if the implementation of PIP will meet all its objectives, it is likely to cost more than DLA.

By May 2020, there were more than 146,000 PIP claims in payment compared to 78,000 DLA claims.

More than a third of PIP claimants receive the highest payment rate, compared to 15% of DLA claimants. The maximum PIP award during 2019-20 was £148.85 per week.

The main disabling condition for claimants awarded PIP is mental illness, affecting approximately 61,000 claimants (42% of claims) in May 2020.

Auditor General Kieran Donnelly said a delay in introducing PIP allowed the Department for Communities time to learn from the experience of other areas of the UK (NI Audit Office/PA)

Next is musculoskeletal disease, affecting over 46,000 claimants (33% of claims). This is similar to the position in GB where more than 80% of claims are due to mental illness, musculoskeletal disease, neurological disease or respiratory illnesses.

While payments to PIP claimants are higher than estimated, the report refers to underspends in other areas, due largely to the number of claimant appeals being fewer than expected.

From 2016 to March 2020, the Department for Communities incurred £43 million of contract administration costs, compared with an estimate of £111 million.

Of the money set aside by the Northern Ireland Executive to mitigate against claimants losing out as a result of the move to PIP, the department paid out just 60% (£73 million) of the allocated £121 million during the four years ending March 31 2020.

Meanwhile, payments to Capita for completing assessments totalled £88 million for the four years to March 2020, which was lower than the department’s initial estimate of £140 million.

This underspend was partly explained as due in part to the renegotiation of the contract.

Mr Donnelly said the delay in the implementation of PIP in Northern Ireland gave the Department for Communities the opportunity to learn from the experience of the Department of Work and Pensions in GB.

“This has helped the department replace DLA for working-age claimants with PIP under budget and without claimants here experiencing similar delays,” he said.

The report also notes that, earlier in the contract, Capita missed key targets relating to clearance times and the quality of assessments, but adds that, more recently, Capita has improved performance in both these areas.

Mr Donnelly said while his report has not evaluated the quality of Capita’s work, it concludes the department has generally managed its contract in line with good practice.

“However, I note that the department relies on Capita to provide it with the information used to manage performance,” he said.

“While this management information is validated where possible, I have recommended that the department enhances its own systems for monitoring contract performance.

“This will help strengthen future oversight of the PIP contract.”