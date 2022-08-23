Spider invasion? They’ve been living in our houses all along

Don’t fear them, thank them for controlling pests, insist NI experts

As summer edges towards its end, we can not only expect the nights to darken quicker and the leaves to change their colours, but appearances of spiders in homes are set to increase too.

While entomologist Dr Archie Murchie of the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute in Belfast has provided some advice on how to prevent arachnids from entering houses, he has noted that any spiders you start to see pop up have probably been living with you all along.

“The spiders you see at this time of year are already in your house, they’re not coming in from outside. They’re living underneath kitchen units and in nooks and crannies,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. “Homeowners have probably gone about their daily business without noticing them.”

However, coming into September, Dr Murchie said “these spiders start to mate, so the males are looking for females and you start to see them a lot more because of that, as they’re coming out of where they live.”

He added that “spiders are predators, they’re feeding on something and they’re a natural form of pest control. So, actually having a few around will keep other unwanted insects away”.

The insect expert did advise that using lemon peels and other objects which exude citrus-esque scents around the house may deter eight-legged creatures from scuttling around those areas.

Residents can also try making their own anti-spider spray using essential oils such as peppermint or lavender fragrances.

“The likes of citrus oils and citronella candles also keep away midges and mosquitoes,” Dr Murchie continued.

“Most spiders tend to have quite a good sense of taste and smell, so they will avoid anything that seems a bit out of the usual. We’ve used things like garlic or peppermint oil in pest control, but you have to use quite a lot of it sometimes.”

Many creepy-crawlies tend to like areas with a lot of moisture, and as spiders feast on these other insects, stopping them getting a foothold will lessen the chance of spiders appearing.

So ensuring there are no damp areas in your home — particularly in dark corners — is also advisable.

Sealing cracks and small gaps in windows and doors can help mitigate the problem too, but as aforementioned, many spiders may already have made their homes within your home.

“We just leave them and live with them as best we can. My kids have names for them, there’s ones that live under the sofa and one in particular that lives in a corner in the kitchen,” Dr Murchie said, laughing.

He encouraged people to “leave spiders alone” if they can, as there are no toxic or dangerous ones in Northern Ireland, but failing that, he urged the public to remove them by placing a glass over the spider and sliding a piece of cardboard or paper underneath to carry it outside. “Preferably put them in an outhouse if you can, because once the weather gets cold they won’t survive particularly well in the middle of the garden,” he said.

“The spiders have adapted to live indoors, these types of spiders are found throughout Europe and their natural habitat would be in caves and warm places.”

While some recent media reports have warned of false widow spiders ‘invading homes’ during the heatwave, fellow entomologist Adam Mantell, who works with the Ulster Wildlife conservation charity, said this is merely “scaremongering” and that these spider bites are “no worse than a wasp sting”.

“The fear of spiders often comes from worries about being bitten, fuelled by urban legends and hyped-up headlines,” he stated.

“In reality, very few spiders in the UK are even capable of biting a person, and the small number that can rarely do. So, the next time you spot a spider sheltering in the corner of a room, give it a wave and say keep up the good work!”