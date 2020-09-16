Spitfire NI flyover to honour NHS workers: Where and when can you see it?

A Second World War Spitfire is set to rip through the skies above Northern Ireland to honour NHS workers.

The Aircraft Restoration Company, which owns and maintains the charity aircraft, will be undertaking the flight which will pass over hospitals right across NI.

It has taken part in a range of flights in the past few months throughout the UK. On Wednesday a planned flyover Yorkshire was abandoned because of the weather.

Read more The story of the Belfast Telegraph Spitfires during the Blitz

The aircraft - which is normally based at Duxford Airfield in Cambridgeshire - is emblazoned with ‘Thank U NHS’ across the wings, and the plane raises money for the NHS by inviting people to donate in order to get names written onto the plane.

Around 80,000 names can be added to the Spitfire's paintwork.

The flyover comes in the week the UK marked the Battle of Britain which saw the Spitfire play a crucial role in seeing off a Nazi invasion.The aircraft's schedule is as follows:Thursday September 17

15.30 Cumbernauld Airport - Takeoff16.07 Causeway Hospital - Coleraine16.16 Altnegelvin Hospital - Londonderry16.20 - City of Derry Airport - landFriday September 1810.00 City Of Derry Airport - Takeoff10.15 Craigavon Area Hospital10.19 Armagh Community Hospital10.25 Daisy Hill Hospital10.34 Downeshire Hospital10.40 Lagan Valley Hospital10.42 Musgrave Park Hospital10.48 Antrim Area Hospital10.53 Royal Victoria Hospital10.54 Belfast City Hospital11.00 Ulster Hospital11.03 Ards Community Hospital11.10 Newtownards Airport - land

For more information on the charity visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nhsspitfire